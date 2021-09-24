Fnac and Darty go all out with tons of promotions

The French Days 2021 in September have just started and many interesting offers are already available at Fnac and Darty. All categories of Tech are obviously concerned, whether smartphones, e-readers, TVs, drones, cameras, etc.

For the end of this month of September, we welcome the second edition of 2021 for the French Days. This commercial event takes place just after the start of the school year and two months before Black Friday to do (very) good deals in order to anticipate the end of year holidays. Fnac and Darty are obviously participating in the operation with a multitude of offers in their catalog, so we have sorted it out to offer you the best selection of high-tech offers from these two e-merchants.

The best Fnac / Darty offers for the French Days

Kobo Libra H2O at 159 euros

Kobo by Fnac is the main competitor of Amazon Kindle in France. The brand recently unveiled the recent and expensive Kobo Elipsa allowing you to scribble and annotate your texts like on a real book, but there are much more affordable models, like the popular Libra H2O which has the particularity of being waterproof. Its 7-inch E-Ink screen displaying a definition of 1680 x 1264 pixels is of good quality and pleasant for the eyes, because of paper quality, and we especially appreciate its ergonomic and very functional design thanks to its thicker border on the right side, which makes perfect sense with the possibility of reading in portrait or landscape mode. Allow several weeks for autonomy.

The Fnac reader in brief

A 7-inch 300 dpi E-Ink display

Reading in portrait or landscape format

Completely waterproof via its IPX8 protection

Instead of the usual 179 euros, the Kobo Libra H2O (8 GB of internal memory) is now on sale at only 159 euros on the Fnac website. The waterproof e-reader is available in two colors at this price: white and black.

The DJI Osmo Pocket pack at 279 euros

DJI does not only make drones, it is also a competitor of GoPro with its cameras. Its Osmo Pocket is a bit special with its rod design, but its mechanical stabilization works wonders for stunning 4K videos. There are also a lot of practical features, such as the mode Active Tracking which automatically follows a moving subject, or the slow motion. Regarding autonomy, the 825 mAh battery allows it to film for 1h30 in 4K and it is fully recharged in just over an hour.

The DJI camera at a glance

A compact and practical format

3-axis stabilization inherited from DJI drones

Videos up to 4K at 60 frames per second

Instead of 399 euros, the DJI Osmo Pocket pack is now available in promotion for only 279 euros on the Fnac website. The included accessories are: the wireless module, the accessory holder, the control wheel, the adapter for the waterproof case and the 32 GB microSD.

The DJI Mavic Mini pack at 399 euros

The DJI Mavic Mini is a small drone (14 x 5.7 x 8.2 centimeters for just 249 grams), but it’s surprising. Its 12-megapixel 1 / 2.3-inch CMOS sensor with an 83 ° lens attached to a stabilized 3-axis gimbal allows you to shoot up to 2.7 K at 30 frames per second or in 1080p at 30 or 60 frames per second. Many modes are available, including Quickshot, Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Hélice or even Timelapse. But beware of the walls, the Mavic Mini does not include crash sensors.

The DJI drone at a glance

30 minutes of flight with a single battery

Compact size and ease of use

Videos in 2.7K at 30 fps or 1080p at 30 or 60 fps

Instead of 499 euros, the DJI Mavic Mini drone is now available in promotion for only 399 euros on the Fnac and Darty site during the French Days.

LG SN10YG at 499 euros

The LG SN10YG sound bar has quite imposing dimensions with no less than 1.4 meters in length, 14.6 cm in width and 6.3 cm in height. Suffice to say that it will be necessary to provide space on your TV cabinet to be able to accommodate it. It is also necessary to count on the subwoofer… of 570 Watts of output power in wireless or wired mode. The 11 speakers that make up the bar deliver Dolby Atmos certified sound, but other standards also complete the technical sheet such as DTS: X, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus and others, while supporting AAC / AAC + audio codecs. For the cinema it is clearly the best!





The LG sound bar at a glance

No less than 11 speakers

2 HDMI 2.1 connectors

DTS X and Dolby Atmos compatible

Instead of the usual 999 euros, the LG SN10YG soundbar with subwoofer is now available for only 499 euros at Fnac during the French Days

Asus Zenfone 8 (16 + 256 GB) at 699 euros

With its Zenfone 8, Asus stands out from the competition by offering an almost uncompromising high-end smartphone in a very small size. Its screen is of excellent quality, since OLED with a Full HD + definition and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, while measuring only 5.9 inches. It is very pleasant in hand and you will enjoy your content in excellent conditions. For the rest of the data sheet, you can count on a powerful Snapdragon 888 with 16 GB of RAM, an efficient 64 + 16 megapixel dual camera and a 4000 mAh battery for a day’s autonomy, or even more depending on your use.

The small premium smartphone from Asus at a glance

Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility

A compact size for better handling

The Snapdragon 888 + 16 RAM + 256 GB storage combo

Usually offered at a price of 819 euros, the Asus Zenfone 8 smartphone (16 + 256 GB) is now available in promotion at 699 euros on the Fnac website, and Darty.

Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 to 1199 euros

You should know that the Mi TV Q1 75 has HDMI 2.1 ports and supports 4K definition as well as a refresh rate of 120 Hz, but the TV simply cannot do both at the same time. VRR is also not supported. You will therefore not enjoy an optimal experience with your PlayStation 5 or your Xbox Series X, but Xiaomi’s TV has other arguments to make, such as being currently the best value for money of the French Days for a 75-inch QLED panel.

Xiaomi’s huge premium TV at a glance

The premium design

190 centimeters diagonal

HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatibility

Android TV interface in its latest version

Instead of the usual 1,799 euros, the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75 is available today in promotion at “only” 1 199 euros on the Fnac and Darty sites.

The LG OLED C1 range from 1,399 euros

Lately, OLED TVs are clearly more affordable than in previous years and it is now possible to afford models of excellent quality otherwise difficult to access. This time, the entire LG OLED C1 range is on sale during these French Days with up to € 1,500 reduction on all models ranging from 55 to 83 inches.

The LG OLED C1 range at a glance

Extreme quality 55 to 83 inch slabs

Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos compatibility

HDMI 2.1 connectivity (4K @ 120fps and ALLM compatible)

Here are the price reductions observed on the Fnac online store for the different models of LG OLED C1:

The Xiaomi Mi 4K Laser at 1,999 euros

The Xiaomi Mi 4K Laser is able to project an image 150 inches diagonally while being only a few inches from the wall. If this projector is labeled 4K, the definition is in fact native to Full HD (1,920 × 1,080 pixels), like the majority of ultra-short throw projectors. It is with the chip on board that the projector will be able to simulate an image in 4K definition by XPR × 4 processing. It will therefore project two images in 1920 x 1080 pixels to create the illusion of the 4K image. That being said, the result is very correct, with a sharp image offering intense colors thanks to its high brightness of 1600 lumens. In terms of sound, the Chinese manufacturer integrates two 30W speakers offering good sound quality thanks to support for Dolby and DTS codecs.

The Xiaomi projector at a glance

An almost 4K image up to 150 inches

Integrated stereo speakers

The Android TV experience

Instead of an introductory price of 2,499 euros, the Xiaomi Mi 4K Laser video projector is currently on sale at 1,999 euros at Fnac, but also at Darty.

