Foot PSG – Kylian Mbappé, City’s madness!

Close to joining Real Madrid during the last summer transfer window, Kylian Mbappé now finds himself in the sights of Manchester City, the great enemy of Paris Saint-Germain …

Next Tuesday, on the second day of the Champions League, the club from the French capital will host Manchester City. A duel between two clubs led by competing states, with Qatar on the Parisian side and the United Arab Emirates on the Mancunian side. But it is not only on the ground that PSG and City will face each other, since behind the scenes, the new rich will also be fighting a big battle for… Kylian Mbappé. Indeed, according to information from Ian McGarry and Duncan Castles, Manchester has decided to recruit the world champion. According to the two journalists, speakers in the podcast The Transfer Window, Sheikh Mansour asked his leaders to participate in the race for Mbappé.

According to @TransferPodcast and @DuncanCastles, a “mandate” was given to #ManCity in order to sign Kylian Mbappe at any cost, despite interest from Real Madrid. (Via @City_Xtra) pic.twitter.com/bUG4Xok7On – Blue Moon (@FRBlueMoon) September 24, 2021

Guardiola wants a top player in 2022

It must be said that City will need a world-class striker in 2022. Because even if Pep Guardiola gives his confidence to Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres, the absence of Sergio Aguero is still felt… The striker’s departure Argentinian at Barca could have been compensated by the arrival of Harry Kane in the last transfer market, but the England international ultimately stayed at Tottenham, with Spurs claiming too much money for their striker … Therefore, always with a big check in his pocket, City could fall back on Mbappé. Especially since the Citizens missed Cristiano Ronaldo, returned to the rival at United, last summer.





Manchester City prepare big offer for PSG

For the English media, Man City will therefore compete with PSG, which is still seeking to extend the contract of its star, and Real, who offered nearly 200 million euros to buy the last year of Mbappé’s contract in Paris. last August. In vain … Now, Madrid is preparing to return to the charge in January, to recover Mbappé free of charge in July. Unless Manchester pulls the jackpot before the end of the lease. Since City are planning to make a big transfer offer to PSG during the winter market. Seeing this window open, Sheikh Mansour warned: his club will be ready to sign Mbappé ” at all costs “. Whether in terms of transfer fees, or contract, as City could offer the biggest salary in the world to the 22-year-old. What Real and PSG can not really do in the current state of things …

Mbappé, City rather than Real?

With this offensive, the Emiratis think they are ahead of everyone in this Mbappé issue. It remains to be seen whether City will not be held back by UEFA’s financial fair play, and whether Mbappé wants to join the Premier League. Not closed to the idea of ​​evolving in the English championship, the fan of Cristiano Ronaldo has always said that he would one day play for Real Madrid, the club of his dreams. In 2022 or later after a freelance at Manchester City? Response in the coming months …