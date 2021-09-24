Foot PSG – PSG: Without Messi or Verratti, Montpellier does not pretend

Traveling in the capital on Saturday evening, Montpellier will face a slightly diminished Paris Saint-Germain. Midfielder Marco Verratti and striker Lionel Messi are among the absent Parisians. Which is not to displease the people of Hérault.

Three days before the shock against Manchester City in the Champions League, it may be the right time to face Paris Saint-Germain. Montpellier’s opponents will undoubtedly want to avoid any injury before returning to the Citizens on Tuesday. The opportunity for Hérault residents to take advantage of it? Asked at a press conference, Olivier Dall’Oglio remained suspicious. ” You have to be effective everywhere against this kind of team, which is impossible “, Warned the coach of the MHSC.





“It’s positive for us”

” We must therefore find a balance between defending well and being able to attack., he said. We don’t go there just to defend I think we are able to disrupt them. ” Especially since the current leader of Ligue 1 still has a big room for improvement at the start of the season. “PSG have not yet expressed their full potential, underlined Olivier Dall’Oglio. It is not yet oiled but they are above everyone and will be champions of France, the talent potential is enormous. They have never been so balanced in all positions. “This is at least valid when the workforce of Mauricio Pochettino is complete.

But this weekend, the Paris coach will be deprived of midfielder Marco Verratti and striker Lionel Messi, injured. ” We are not at that level but we will look for the arguments to thwart them. Messi is not there, we are looking for what to hold onto but it is never the right time to play Paris. These absences are not necessarily disappointments, of course we will not meet them but we are here to win the match so it is positive for us », Admitted the technician, unlike some counterparts who would have regretted these unavailability, at least publicly …