Football Ligue 1 – The mother of the young injured fan angry, PSG takes it dear

During PSG – OL on Sunday evening (2-1), incidents still took place in the stands. A young 11-year-old Parisian fan received a seat on the head swung from the Lyon parking lot. His mother expresses her anger.

The days of Ligue 1 are multiplying, the spectacle on the ground is often there, but the incidents in the stands spoil the party. Last Sunday, when Clément Turpin whistled a contentious penalty for PSG in the 66th minute, the Lyon supporters challenged, threw projectiles, insults erupted. Then a torn siege is launched. It landed on the head of an 11-year-old fan, Lucas. Bloody, he rushes to the stadium infirmary. The next day, the doctor indicates that he suffered a small head trauma with a wound of 3-4 centimeters. A heavy toll for a fan who simply wanted to see his idols evolve, in particular Lionel Messi. Her mother, Céline Deval, spoke for RMC Sport. She will file a complaint on Friday afternoon because for her, PSG does not do the necessary. She denounces the lack of responsiveness and support from the Parisian club, unlike OL who quickly did what was necessary to contact her.





“I expected PSG to appear on Monday”

“I will be honest and completely transparent. PSG took 48 hours to contact us. While on Monday, there was a person who took a photo of my husband and my son’s seats on the night of the incident. I expected PSG to show up on Monday. (…) For me, the minimum union is that Lucas be reimbursed for his seats because he did not see the match. But I expected a little more from PSG, who told me the first night “don’t worry, we will do everything to put stars back in your son’s eyes”. It is not with two places and a match that you will put stars in my son’s eyes. For now, he is not ready to return (to the stadium). For comparison, I had OL. A priori, it is one of his supporters who is at fault. OL took 20 minutes to reach me on Tuesday morning, because on Monday evening, there were articles that came out. In 20 minutes, they identified me and they managed to contact me on social media. Whose fault is it? PSG, OL, League, Parc des Princes, I don’t know! I want to know, that’s for sure ”, explained Céline Deval, who calls for strong measures to avoid a tragedy.