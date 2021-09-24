Football OL – OL: Houssem Aouar dezinced, he is at the lowest – Olympique Lyonnais

The level of Houssem Aouar calls out to OL, where his bad match against Troyes earned him some strong opinions in the press.

OL had to confirm their improvement in the game of recent weeks, this Wednesday against Troyes. From an accounting point of view, it was a success with a 3-1 success which puts the Lyonnais back in the good part of the table. But on the pitch, it was much more complicated, since OL were still behind at the break, and it took some very difficult goals from Shaqiri and Emerson to reverse the trend. If the recruits have once again shone, proof that Juninho has managed to find the rare gems, the local players have more difficulty. Maxence Caqueret is struggling to regain his momentum from last season, and Houssem Aouar is unrecognizable.

3 out of 10, the score is salty

The midfielder misses everything on the offensive plan, and does not seem to be able to straighten the bar, despite the armband given by Peter Bosz. The day after the match, OL’s number 8 is expensive. L’Equipe even gives him a score of 3/10, a rare thing for a player in a team that has imposed itself. “ The evening captain had a catastrophic first period; losing two head-to-head with Gallon. Too short on a cross from Shaqiri, he loses interest in the replacement effort on the Trojan goal “, Explained the sports daily in its analysis of the meeting, where Aouar is placed in the category” flop “.





The same goes for Le Progrès, where the performance of the French international earned him a 4/10, mainly because of his lack of offensive realism. Obviously, his performance raises questions at a time when Peter Bosz is finding his rhythm, but still tinkering offensively in the absence of Moussa Dembélé. In any case, among Lyon supporters, the fact that Houssem Aouar did not score a single goal this Wednesday despite three clear chances, inspired both mockery, but also regret not to find the dominating midfielder. and effective from previous years.