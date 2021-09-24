Formula 1 | Horner: I don’t control Verstappen, Wolff doesn’t control Hamilton

Mercedes F1 manager Toto Wolff (left in photo) said more collisions were to be expected between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen this season, with neither driver appearing determined to let go of their rivals.

His Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner (right) was asked about the statements during the press conference in Sochi. He himself recognized that such things could still happen.

“I agree they’re competitors, they’re going to run, sit here and say they won’t touch each other in the next eight races, but I doubt Toto has that control over Lewis and we don’t. do not have on Max “ Horner notes. “It is they, in their car, who are racing for the highest honor in motorsport.”

“There are eight races left to go. Obviously we want it to be very competitive and clean until the end of the season. Inevitably, when the riders start next to each other so often and they race on very tight circuits, you have incidents. “

“Max is a guy who doesn’t quarter, Lewis has shown he doesn’t want to let go either. Monza was unhappy. It was a low speed crash that seemed dramatic. Neither driver wanted to give in. and the end result is what we saw. “

Unavoidable skirmishes in this 2021 season?





According to Horner, the gap between the two cars would have to be greater so that such collisions do not repeat themselves: “We try to make it so that it is in front, it is the easiest.”

“The reality is neither of them should have been close to each other. Unfortunately, the pit stop we made wasted Max time, and Lewis should have been well behind.”

“And the problem with his pit stop put them both on the same level. The easiest way to avoid a mishap is to be far enough down the track, but I have a feeling they’re going to indulge. fierce competition. “

“It’s very close between them, the two teams are only separated by a tenth on average since the start of the season and I think that will continue in the last third of the championship.”

Asked about the predominant aspect of a potential title between the driver and his car, Horner tempers: “It will be a mix of the two, as always. It will be the driver, the car, the reliability, the performance, the operations, the strategy, the development … all aspects.”