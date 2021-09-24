Fortnite 4 Year Old Birthday Challenges Season 8 Quest List – Breakflip

The birthday challenges have leaked on Fortnite, and we already know the list in season 8! Discover the quests for the 4 years of the game.

Like every year, the anniversary of Fortnite is celebrated in the game, thanks to different challenges that allow you to obtain rewards. Various items and new features are also added to the game each year, such as birthday cakes which allow you to obtain health and shield when consumed.

This Friday, September 24, it is 4 years of Fortnite that are going to be celebrated! For the occasion, it will be possible to realize 4 different challenges, which will make it possible to win rewards. Check out the full list below.

Fortnite’s 4 year anniversary challenges

In total, these are four quests which will be to be carried out for the anniversary of Fortnite. These quests will earn you free rewards birthday party, like a pickax or even a spray! Here is the list of the 4 challenges:





The rewards will be as follows:

The 4-year-old pastry back accessory

The delicious Cake Hammer Pickaxe

The emoticon already 4 years old

It will therefore be necessary to find different birthday gifts or even cakes to be able to succeed in these different challenges. These will be available to all players from 3 p.m. this Friday September 24, until September 28 at 8 a.m. in the morning. All new items should also be available at this point in the game!

