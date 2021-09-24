Foundation: more than 70 episodes on the program

While Foundation has just been launched on Apple TV +, David Goyer announces that he wants to make the trip last for several seasons.

Will Apple TV + series become the new Game Of Thrones ? Available from today on the platform of the brand to apple, Foundation is a major adaptation for the firm; and given the density of the work from which it is inspired, David Goyer’s production is set to last a long time. In an interview with Sid Shuman, General Manager Communication at Sony, the creator of Foundation gave details on the future of the series.

The work adapted from the works of Isaac Asimov is expected to take place over more than 70 episodes. He explains : “The idea of ​​telling this story through 70 or 80 episodes really appealed to me. We’re not even getting to the end of the first book with this season. We can take our time and really dig into the characters. The books were rather light on emotion, it was more about exploring philosophical ideas. But I think when people watch these shows, what catches them are the emotions and the characters. ”





A free adaptation

Foundation has obviously taken some distance from the original work. To bring the universe into modernity, in particular by feminizing some of the characters. However, he spoke with the author’s descendants, to make sure to pay tribute to Asimov’s imagination. He explains in particular how he came up with the idea of ​​creating a genetic dynasty.

“If the Empire were the same emperor cloning himself over and over again, and imposing his ego across the galaxy. It was my way of exploring Asimov’s theme. It allowed me to portray the Emperors as monsters, but also as sympathetic characters who desperately seek to individualize themselves and to get away from the shadow of Cleon I. ”

See you on Apple TV + as of this Friday September 24. The first three episodes are already available. Then, the platform will broadcast one episode per week.