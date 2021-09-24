Four questions on the arrest of Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont in Italy

The independentist MEP and ex-president of the Catalan region, Carles Puigdemont, exiled in Belgium since 2017 after the attempted secession of Catalonia, was arrested Thursday, September 23 in Italy. What does Spanish justice blame him for? What is he risking? Franceinfo takes stock.

Under what circumstances was he arrested?

“President Puigdemont was arrested on his arrival in Sardinia, where he was traveling as an MEP”, his lawyer Gonzalo Boye said on Twitter, explaining that his arrest had taken place on the basis of a European arrest warrant dated October 14, 2019. The 58-year-old Catalan leader was arrested in Alghero, a town in the northwest of the island Italian, confirmed on Twitter his chief of staff, Josep Lluis Alay. The politician was to participate in a cultural festival and meet with Sardinian elected officials.

The Italian authorities have detected the arrival of Carles Puigdemont in Sardinia from Belgium thanks to the air passenger file (PNR), selon El Pais (in Spanish). This is a program to check people entering or leaving the European Union by air which detects the presence of suspected terrorists and criminals, and which was approved by the European Commission in 2016.

What is he reproached for?

Main figure in the attempted secession of Catalonia in 2017, Carles Puigdemont was dismissed by Madrid after the region’s declaration of independence, following a self-determination referendum deemed illegal by the Spanish courts. He then fled to Belgium to escape prosecution. Justice sentenced several former members of its government team to prison for sedition in October 2019 (before pardoning them two years later).

The European Parliament lifted the parliamentary immunity of Carles Puigdemont and two other pro-independence MEPs on March 9, 2021 by a large majority, a measure that was confirmed on July 30 by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). But the decision of the European Parliament has been the subject of an appeal whose final judgment on the merits by the EU justice is still awaited. According to the interpretation of Carles Puigdemont’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, Parliament’s decision is therefore “suspended”.

What are the reactions after his arrest?

The arrest of the independence leader caused a stir in his camp. The new regional president of Catalonia, Pere Aragones, a separatist of more moderate tendency than Carles Puigdemont, immediately “strongly condemned the persecution and this judicial repression”, on Twitter. A former president of the Catalan region, Quim Torra, called “catastrophic” a possible extradition of Carles Puigdemont to Spain and called on the separatists to be “on maximum alert”. Calls to demonstrate on Friday, a public holiday in Catalonia, in front of the Italian consulate in Barcelona are also circulating on social networks.





In Madrid, the Spanish government of socialist Pedro Sánchez for its part expressed “his respect for the decisions of the Italian authorities and courts”. “The arrest of Mr. Puigdemont corresponds to an ongoing legal procedure which applies to any EU citizen who must answer for his acts in court”, said in a statement the palace of Moncloa, seat of the Spanish government.

What is he risking?

“The president will be introduced [vendredi matin] to the judges of the Sassari Court of Appeal, which is competent to decide on his release or extradition ” to Spain, said the chief of staff of the Spanish head of government.

Catalonia’s attempted secession in October 2017 was one of the worst crises experienced by Spain since the end of the Franco dictatorship in 1975, and the Spanish government called on Carles Puigdemont to “to submit to the action of justice like any other citizen”. But the arrest of the independence leader comes just a week after the resumption of negotiations between the left-wing central government and the Catalan regional executive, the aim of which is to find a solution to the political crisis in Catalonia. Extradition would therefore be a very strong political signal, which would make it impossible for these negotiations to proceed smoothly.

The arrest of the politician is not a first, but until then the European partners of Spain have not dared to extradite him, preferring to wait for the final decision of the European justice. In March 2018, Carles Puigdemont was arrested for the first time in Germany, at the request of Spain, when he was returning from Finland. But he was released a few days later after the German justice dropped the charge of “rebellion” against him. Carles Puigdemont had also gone to France, without encountering any problem with the justice system, recalls on Twitter the journalist Henry de Laguérie, correspondent for Europe 1 in Spain.