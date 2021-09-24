Francis Cabrel is committed to preventing his town from becoming a medical desert

Europe 1 reports the initiative of the city of Astaffort, in Lot-et-Garonne. Faced with the retirement of one of the only general practitioners on site, the town organized a promotional clip to encourage doctors to come and settle there, all with the help of singer Francis Cabrel.

Common is desperately seeking doctors. According to information from Europe 1, in Lot-et-Garonne, Astaffort sent an alarming message. There were only two general practitioners left to take care of the entire population. But soon there will only be one and only one left. Astaffort therefore decided to call on a renowned artist to try to be heard.





It is the very popular singer Francis Cabrel who agreed to play the game. And for good reason: he himself lives in the town. So to encourage the doctors to come and settle in, a promotional video was shot with the artist’s so recognizable voice to do the narration.

A clip already seen more than 10,000 times

The video has already started to be widely relayed: it has more than 10,000 views on Youtube. A first success for Sophie Mas Chevalier, president of the organization of caregivers of the Astaffort health center. Fearing to see the town face a medical desert, she had this idea for a clip. “Obviously, we immediately thought of Francis Cabrel who very kindly agreed to help us”, she tells Europe 1.

Usually very discreet, the singer has agreed to play the game to highlight the places where he spends his days. Other residents also testified in front of the camera to discuss this “little paradise”, describes a passerby. “It’s the best, there is everything you need”, adds another inhabitant. At the end of the video, the artist himself takes the stage, looking for the city’s new doctor.