Franck Haise, RC Lens trainer: “Yoga sessions were welcome”

“Can you give an update on the group at your disposal against OM?”

“Coco” Jean is not totally 100% but it is progressing. He will not be in the group. We will see how Gaël (Kakuta) advance. We will see if he can participate in the collective session tomorrow (Saturday). For the rest, it was fine. Gaël? He has muscle discomfort, there is not necessarily an injury, we just want to be sure that he can be 100% to be already in the group, or even play.