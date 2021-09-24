Franck Haise, RC Lens trainer: “Yoga sessions were welcome”

“Can you give an update on the group at your disposal against OM?”
“Coco” Jean is not totally 100% but it is progressing. He will not be in the group. We will see how Gaël (Kakuta) advance. We will see if he can participate in the collective session tomorrow (Saturday). For the rest, it was fine. Gaël? He has muscle discomfort, there is not necessarily an injury, we just want to be sure that he can be 100% to be already in the group, or even play.
What speech did you make to your players after the defeat against Strasbourg?
I gave a very quick speech after the game, there was a lot of frustration, a lot of nervousness. I had some too. Yesterday (Thursday), we put on yoga sessions, they were welcome to restore a little calm because many elements had caused a lot of frustration.
“OM is a hell of a challenge”
Can you tell us what awaits you against OM?
It’s a formation that offers a lot of things, first on offensive animation, difficult things because there are so many, it’s a hell of a challenge. A lot of teams have broken their teeth there and I understand why. We’re going to prepare it, even if it’s different because we played on Wednesday. But it’s a very good team, both in its animations and the players who make it up.
It is also one of the hottest atmospheres of the L1 …
We are lucky to be in Lens and to have our audience, the Marseillais are also lucky to have a strong audience, it’s a chance for them and it’s a chance for football, as long as it there is no overflow, that’s perfect. For having known the Vélodrome, it is football that we love, even if we will be opposed, with life, animation, reactions. “