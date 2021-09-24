Free announces a record satisfaction rate for its Freebox Revolution, and hundreds of thousands of Delta subscribers

97% of Freebox Revolution subscribers are satisfied with Free’s iconic box. His adventure continues.





Launched in 2010, the Freebox Revolution is still ranked among the favorite boxes of the French. Today, if nearly half of Free’s fixed subscribers still have the operator’s iconic internet box, their satisfaction is total with “a satisfaction rate of 97%”, Xavier Niel told us on September 18 during of Free’s annual convention. The “V6” therefore still has a bright future ahead of it, new developments attest to this. After improving its WiFi during the summer of 2020, the ISP launched its WiFi Pop repeater last week for Revolution subscribers, who have also been able, since last July, to buy an Apple TV 4K at a mini price. TV, enough to open up to a new ecosystem and enrich the user experience.

For its part, the Freebox Delta “Today represents several hundred thousand subscribers”, also revealed the founder of Free. While no specific figures have been released, this estimate includes both Delta customers with Player Devialet and Delta Pop. The successful launch of this latest offer a year ago has enabled Free to boost its recruitments. As for the owners of the very high-end FAI player, new features are also coming, such as the launch in early October of Disney + and later of the start-over function. During the summer, Free also integrated Dolby Atmos and HDMI ARC compatibility on the Devialet player. Something to reassure subscribers believing to be forgotten.