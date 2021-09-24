Free weekend games on Xbox with Monster Energy Supercross 4 and more

It’s hard not to take outstretched hands like this one, which comes directly from Microsoft: the American giant definitely has to pamper us with the Free Days Plays, allowing us to get our hands on three games for free for a few days. Let’s take a look at this together.

Microsoft and free games, it’s a story that has gone on for a long time now. We could even say that the manufacturer has decided to make it its spearhead with an ultra-generous Xbox Game Pass (admittedly, it is not quite “free”, but we will make an exception this time) which promises to be the very future of the video game brand, titles each month with Xbox Live Gold but also the Free Days Plays.

These relate to a small flock of video games which are, for a long weekend, fully playable for free on Xbox One and Xbox Series, X like S. For this week at the end of September, three apps are therefore concerned in … very different genres: throw yourself on the Microsoft Store before they become paid again, Monday September 27 at 8:59 am French time. You have been warned!

All the free games of the weekend! By the way, we remind you that our article on free weekend games, all platforms combined, and also including dozens of interesting offers, is available at this address.

Monster Energy Supercross 4

As the name suggests quite clearly, Monster Energy Supercross 4 is a motocross game. and, therefore, not really the first in the line. This is a title released on March 11, 2021 only and developed by Milestone, an illustrious Italian studio specializing in video game racing. Here, this official representation of the American championship intends to transcribe all the furious experience of off-road racing with frankly effective sensations, a customization of pilots or motorcycles, a circuit editor and all the noise.

We also talk abouta career mode allowing to experience the ascent of a seasoned motorsport within the Supercross Futures competition as well as than an online mode to face friends (or not) in multiple trials: in truth, this is a pleasant experience to go through and which in particular collected a nice 15/20 in our columns. For Free Days Plays, the game is available on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Discount on the game once the Free Days Plays are over

Monster Energy Supercross 4

Standard Edition: € 69.99 € 27.99 (-60%)

€ 27.99 (-60%) Special Edition: € 89.99 € 35.99 (-60%)

Outward Standard Edition (€ 39.99) 75% discount: € 9.99 The Three Brothers content (€ 19.99) 67% discount: € 6.59 Les soroboréens content (€ 14.99) 67% discount : € 4.94 Golf With Your Friends Standard Edition (€ 19.99) 50% discount: € 9.99





Golf with Your Friend

Total change of direction here since Golf With Your Friends is a game of… golf. Thank you Captain Obvious, you will tell us, except that the title has all the same its small specificity and only offers mini-golf. If the goal is more or less the same – to put a ball in a hole – this miniaturized aspect obviously makes the title much more accessible, with in particular a watered-down and good-natured artistic direction.

Content level, so we have three game modes available, nine different courses but also a terrain editor to design your own levels. In addition, the emphasis is on multiplayer with the possibility of playing with friends, especially online with games up to twelve. A no-brainer game that can be approached easily, here available for free for a few days in its Xbox One version.

Discount on the game once the Free Days Plays are over

Standard Edition: € 19.99 € 9.99 (-50%)

Outward

We continue the big gap since we are now talking about Outward, an open world RPG set in a heroic fantasy world. The universe of Aurai is as wonderful as it is dangerous and it is therefore up to you to rid its lands of the monstrosities that sit there: an action game, yes, but also a survival game with careful exploration required in this open word endowed with, among other things, a day / night system favorable to immersion.

Let us underline in passing the presence of an online and offline cooperation mode for this app developed by Nine Dots Studios and published in 2019, which has nevertheless had some success since it exceeded one million copies sold at the end of 2020. Extensions are also available, unfortunately not included in the Free Days Plays : know however that if you decide to buy them at the end of your free trial, they will all be offered with a reduction of 67%. And if it is the game in its final version that you want to acquire after September 27 , the promotion will be downright 75%. Maybe an interesting deal for this Xbox One game.

Discount on the game once the Free Days Plays are over