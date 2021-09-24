Free’s back-to-school promises: VoWiFi, enriched 2 € package, faster 4G …

In front of its community gathered last weekend, Free made several expected announcements. VoWiFi is finally on the program for Free Mobile customers, reports Univers Freebox. This technology makes it possible to make calls and send SMS via Wi-Fi without using the 3G / 4G network. It has been present for a while with other operators, but Free has so far not taken the leap.

” Several specific settings on emergency numbers are necessary and some concerns have to be resolved », Declared Xavier Niel, who did not dare to put forward a launch date. But at least we know that the operator is working on the subject. As a reminder, VoLTE (which allows you to stay on 4G during a phone call) should be launched next month.

Xavier Niel. Image: Free.

The iconic 2 € package should soon evolve. After a loss of 323,000 subscribers to this package in 2020, Free is preparing an enrichment without change in price. Currently, it includes 2 hours of calling, 50 MB of data and unlimited SMS / MMS. One can imagine that this change will concern either an increase in the data envelope, or in the volume of calls.





On the fixed line, Free assured that its Freebox TV boxes were not going to disappear in favor of applications for boxes or connected televisions. The question could be asked when the operator caused a sensation by publishing its OQEE app on Apple TV and even marketing Apple’s product.

Xavier Niel replied that having its own decoder avoids being subject to constraints linked to the hardware of certain third-party devices, but also that subscribers prefer to have a physical product. And then Free certainly does not want to give all the keys to Apple or someone else, when there are commercial interests in having its own box.

In addition, Free Mobile is accelerating its 4G + network, with a speed that can increase by up to 25%. This improvement is made thanks to a deployment on the frequency band 2 100 MHz: Free had until then 5 MHz on this band and passed to 15 MHz at the beginning of the month. As of September 1, Free had authorizations for 4,726 sites in 2,100 MHz, which is currently being deployed.