French Days 2021: All the best offers live

The French Days start today! Here are all the good deals to find on the net during this typically French promotional event! Check out our live to not miss any of the best gaming, hardware and high-tech offers until Monday, September 27. 4K TVs, offers on Switch, PS5, Xbox, smartphones, screens, video games, we select for you the best promotions on the biggest brands: Sony, LG, Samsung, Apple, Microsoft …

This is the start of the French Days! All French distributors are mobilizing to offer us attractive promotions on a large number of product categories from today until Monday, September 27. Gamers, technophiles as well as all those fond of good business will be able to unearth a lot of equipment, games, TVs, hardware and many other high-tech whatnot.

French Days: French Black Friday

Last year, we were rather spoiled by the diversity and attractiveness of the offers on offer. OLED and QLED TVs seem to drop in price and were then integrated into commercial offers with more than 30% promotion! This Friday, September 24, it is very likely that this will be the same as for audio equipment such as sound bars or even gaming laptops from the biggest brands: Asus, Dell, MSI … It is very likely that models equipped with RTX 3000 are reduced!





No official information is currently available to us, but restocking of Next Gen consoles could arrive and why not take the opportunity to highlight a few packs of PS5 or Xbox Series X. But more likely, we will have offers on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series S. As you can see, it’s time to do some good deals during this French Black Friday!

During this event, the JV team is mobilized to offer you through this Live all the good deals of the net broadcast in real time via our minute stream: