French Days 2021: an Acer laptop PC with RTX 3050 at € 849

Released recently, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards are found in a growing number of laptops thanks to their excellent performance and their energy efficiency. We also find this GPU in this Acer Nitro equipped with an intel i5 which enjoys a big promotion on Darty as part of the French Days.

The waltz of big promotions continues during these French Days 2021, with another laptop PC with an attractive configuration which is displayed at 849 €. Unsurprisingly, we find a configuration very similar to other machines that we have been able to recommend to you. This type of machine will therefore be aimed once again at players who are adept at competitive titles and eSports with an ultra-efficient screen, and components designed to run the titles of the moment fully, even if it will be necessary to be more measured on big triple A.

At the heart of the Acer Nitro AN515-55-59BS there is therefore an older generation i5-10300H, but which however has 4 cores clocked at 2.5Ghz and which can reach 4.5Ghz in boost mode, as well as 8Mo of cache. The chip is supported by 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, knowing that a second slot is available, which easily doubles the total by adding a new SODIMM. On this subject,

the Kingston Fury barrette

is displayed at 39 € on Cdiscount at the moment.

In terms of graphics, the Nitro embeds an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 freshly released on the market. With 4GB of dedicated memory, and support for new technologies such as ray tracing and DLSS, this graphics card allows you to play the latest games with confidence, but also to make the most of competitive games. The objective is of course to be able to output a maximum of images per second, in order to take advantage of 15.6 inch IPS 144Hz matte screen. You understand, Fortnite and CS: GO will be particularly pleasant to play on this laptop PC.





Connectivity level, there are 3 USB 3.2, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, an HDMI 2.0 output, but no RJ45. For the net, it will therefore be necessary to use the 802.11ax WiFi card, while the Bluetooth 5.0 will be able to manage all your accessories. To store your games, Acer has opted for a fairly standard M.2 512 GB SSD. A 720p webcam and a microphone are included in order to be able to take part in videoconferences. Finally, we specify that the PC can be transported without too much problem thanks to its weight of 2.3Kg which is average. In short, a nice machine which is available at the moment for 849 € instead of 999 €

