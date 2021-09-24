French Days 2021: The best Amazon offers

Many promotions are available at Amazon during these French Days 2021! Here is a selection of the most interesting offers of the event not to be missed.

We note the posting of numerous promotions on various and varied items on Amazon. This is certainly planned to compete with the competitors at this must-see French event.

As we know, Amazon is better positioned on its in-house event, Prime Day. However, it is still fashionable to keep an eye on the many price reductions available on its online sales platform. Gaming, Hardware and High Tech are the categories most popular with consumers and which generate a lot of traffic. Given this, Amazon wants to capture our attention and offers us something to delight us!

Games, accessories, PCs and many other products are sold at bargain prices. Here is our selection of the most significant offers of the day on the Amazon side.

HyperX Cloud II: A PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch compatible gaming headset

Here is a headset worthy of the best gaming audio accessories on the market that we no longer present. Much more expensive for similar audio quality, competitors find it difficult to compete with this benchmark. The microphone sound is very good and its finish is of very good quality. Its only flaw is really the 7.1 surround function which is still quite gadget, fortunately the stereo sound it gives if you deactivate 7.1 is almost perfect with good bass and very clear highs. But its biggest strength is certainly its comfort. The HyperX remains very comfortable, designed to be worn for several hours in a row without feeling the slightest discomfort, thanks in particular to its shape memory pads.

AirPods with Wired Charging Case: The headphones you need for your iPhone

The audio quality that these headphones broadcast is at the rendezvous. The finishes that the American brand has brought demonstrate that Apple remains on the top of the basket both in terms of design and functionality. As usual, the finishes are there with an irreproachable audio dimension. We appreciate the ease of use and connection reliability. Areas where Apple excels. The announced autonomy is about 24 hours with the charging case.

LG UltraGear 27GN850: the 27-inch PC screen, 1440p and 144 Hz

The Korean brand has a range of screens specially designed for gaming and thus allow gamers to play in an optimal way with a clear and fluid image. It has an IPS panel allowing a rendering without latency and therefore a reactivity foolproof. Count on its 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate to let you follow the action at any time. Your films, series and animes will benefit from an immersive experience thanks to its many features including its 2560×1440 resolution. Usually offered around 430 €, it is available for less than 344 €, an excellent price for a screen of this quality!

WD Blue SN550: A new generation SSD

NVMe SSDs are a new generation of memory devices with unprecedented transfer speed. These models allow you to boost the responsiveness of your compatible PCs. Its 1 TB capacity and 1750 MB / s make it a great ally during your gaming sessions and your daily tasks. Faced with HDDs or SATA SSDs, NVMe SSDs are the fastest on the market and are constantly evolving. However, if you plan to expand the memory of your PS5, this model is not compatible





External hard drive for PS4 and PS5 Seagate 2TB

Please note, this is a mechanical hard drive specially designed for PS4. However, it has serious advantages in terms of data transfer, including its speed. Seagate having worked hand in hand with Sony, this is a hard drive highly compatible with the PlayStation 4 but which is also compatible with the PlayStation 5, as long as it is limited to copying and reading the titles. PS4 on the latter. While Next Gen compatible NVMe SSDs can be counted in the fingers of one hand, this HDD will be able to expand your storage space at a low cost.

Samsung 980 Pro 500 G0: A PS5 compatible SSD at a reduced price

While the long-awaited update is finally available, here is a promotion that should delight all Next Gen gamers waiting for good deals on this type of material. The latter are starting to become more democratic on the market. It must also be said that they are more reliable and more compact than the usual discs.

This is good since this SSD from Samsung, the 980 PRO is an ideal alternative to SSDs offering integrated heat sinks. Indeed, by combining this SSD with a heat sink purchased separately, your special PS5 SSD will remain at a much more affordable price!

Nintendo Switch: The pair of Joy-Con controllers at a reduced price

If you need new models to replace the old ones, add new colors to your collection or allow 4 players to play, here is a very interesting offer for the start of the school year. Indeed, the pair of Joycon is available with a reduction of 32%. They can be used simultaneously, one in each hand, but also for two independent players. They can also be hooked up to the Switch for a mobile gaming experience. These models are identical to those sold with the purchase of a Switch console, but in Blue and Yellow to differentiate them.

Gamers are very familiar with the Logitech brand for their quality and innovative products. If you need a mouse, keyboard, headset or more, here is a selection of accessories on sale for the French Days 2021!

Here is a great opportunity to invest in a new screen for your gaming sessions or simply to equip yourself with a second monitor. The French Days are an opportunity for Amazon to drastically reduce prices through a selection of screens of the Korean brand specially sold at promotional prices.

