French Days 2021: The best baker offers

It is a key brand in the French landscape, Boulanger, the expert in household appliances and multimedia, returns this year in the French Days 2021 with numerous promotions on TVs, smartphones, keyboards, SSDs …

From the start and this for many years, Boulanger has positioned itself as a benchmark in the field of household appliances and multimedia. Indeed, during all promotional events, the brand offers very tempting promotions that allow you to benefit from large discounts on a vast catalog of products. Gamers and techies looking for the latest product at the best price will be delighted

The French Days are thus an opportunity for Boulanger to offer discounts and a shower of promotions on TVs, audio systems and smartphones of renowned brands at prices aligned with the most attractive of its competitors! This is a golden opportunity to find great deals and thus save money while having fun!

Hisense U82QF QLED 100 Hz TV with integrated sound bar

HiSense is the brand that is on the rise in TVs and this promotion on one of the brand’s references is rather interesting. This panel indeed offers a 100 Hz panel with a quality image thanks to QLED technology. The 55U82Q is a smart TV in which you will find a browser and many applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or YouTube and Alexa. Compatible of course with HDR10 + but also with Dolby Vision / Atmos, this TV benefits from a peak in brightness in this price range of 1000 cd / m². And finally, it benefits from an integrated JBL sound bar. In short, at this price, difficult to do better.

Buy the 55-inch HiSense U82QF at € 699

Buy the 65-inch HiSense U82QF at € 899

Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro: A renowned gaming keyboard at an attractive price

The keyboard has Titan Optical switches of linear type switches which have the advantage of having an ultra fast travel and without stopper. Even if the typing comfort is at the rendezvous, the keyboard is a bit noisy without affecting the experience. The big advantage of this TKL (for Ten Keys Less) is the disappearance of the numeric keypad which saves space. Easily positioned on the desk, the accessory will find its place in your Set Up. Indeed, the Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro is only 36 x 3.4 x 13.3 cm, enough to reduce as much as possible the space taken on the desk to free up space for the mouse.

Buy Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro Gaming Keyboard for 136 €





Samsung 870 QVO 1 TB: The SATA SSD in reduction

To have more storage space, the Samsung 870 QVO 1 TB is on sale at Boulanger. It has a very fast speed which boosts your PC by making it more responsive. This allows you to decrease the latency of your machine and to access many programs more fluidly. Released in 2020, the 870 QVO is the new model of the 860 QVO with more reliable second-generation memory. Its speed has been increased both in reading (560MB / s instead of 550MB / s) and in writing (530 MB / s instead of 520 MB / s).

Buy Samsung 870Q 1TB SSD at a price of 84 € at Boulanger

Galaxy S20 FE: A powerful 5G smartphone at a competitive price

If you need a cheap smartphone with great features, here’s a promotion that should grab your attention. The particularity of this Galaxy S20 FE 5G certainly lies in the integration of a Snapdragon 865 SoC, where Samsung normally opts for an Exynos SoC manufactured by itself. Here, Qualcomm’s chip offers amazing results, sometimes even offering more fluidity than with Exynos, another chip equipped on more high-end models from Samsung! The result is very convincing and allows you to enjoy many greedy video games via your smartphone.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for € 279