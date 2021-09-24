French Days 2021: The best gaming offers not to be missed: consoles, video games, controllers ...

The French Days offer a large number of promotions on gaming products at very competitive prices. Games, consoles, accessories… Gamers will be able to unearth good deals through our selection of the best gaming tips not to be missed on the net.

From September 24 to September 27, the French Days give you the opportunity to unearth many gaming products sold at completely new prices! For PS5 and Xbox Series players, Next Gen games will undoubtedly be on sale as well as many accessories. It’s time to enrich your PS5 and Xbox Series game library and take advantage of the return to normal of the stock situation in terms of accessories such as controller chargers or official gaming headsets.

For people who still own a PS4 and Xbox One console, the games of these machines will be at prices never seen before giving you the opportunity to enjoy some great nuggets released recently on these platforms. The new generation consoles are also backward compatible, an opportunity for all gamers to take advantage of numerous gaming promotions, regardless of the platform.

Games, consoles, accessories,… You can choose from many categories. The French Days are already shaping up to be THE time of the year to find great bargains.

Game consoles

30 € reduction on the classic Switch or the new OLED Switch

During the French Days, Cdiscount offers bonus gift cards. To take advantage of it, you must purchase a gift card worth € 250. Enter the code CKDO30 when paying. And you will only pay it € 220. You are then free to use it on the site, for example to buy a classic Switch or pre-order the OLED Switch, each with € 30 reduction. This puts the first at 239 € and the second at 319 €! Prices almost never reached for these machines.

Xbox Series S at € 269

Microsoft is offering its fully digital Xbox Series S for € 299, but you can easily earn € 30 through the Cdiscount bonus cards offer. All you have to do is buy a € 250 gift card, pay it for € 220 using the code CKDO30. You can then use it as a payment method. Which makes you the Xbox Series S for just $ 269.

Gaming accessories

Nintendo Switch: The pair of Joy-Con controllers at a reduced price

Whether it is to replace your old models or to complete your collection and allow you to play with 4 players, here is a very interesting offer for the start of the school year. Indeed, the pair of Joycon is available with a reduction of 32%. They can be used simultaneously, one in each hand, but also for two independent players. They can also be hooked up to the Switch for a mobile gaming experience. These models are identical to those sold with the purchase of a Switch console, but in Blue and Yellow to differentiate them.

LOGITECH G PRO X: The benchmark wireless gaming headset

In addition to its comfort and its features dedicated exclusively to gaming, the sound quality is of high quality thanks to its 50 mm transducers which offer listening that is both pleasant and precise. They also deliver X 2.0 multichannel sound with 7.1 surround sound. This allows the sound to be spatialized for a much more immersive rendering in-game or elsewhere. Another important point to note is its removable microphone equipped with Blue VO! CE technology. The latter allows in particular to rework the voice in order to offer a clear and precise rendering. Your teammates on the other end of Discord will thank you.

HyperX Cloud II: A renowned gaming headset at an attractive price

This helmet excels in its quality / price ratio which has very little equivalent on the market. Indeed, the competitors are much more expensive with a similar quality of sound. The microphone sound is very correct and its finish is of very good quality. Only the 7.1 function is very much below. Very comfortable, it is designed to be worn for several hours in a row without feeling the slightest discomfort, thanks in particular to its shape memory pads.





Razer Iskur: A comfortable and affordable gaming chair

The Razer Iskur is a gaming chair specially designed by the brand of the same name. This accessory aims to improve the user experience in terms of his seat. It is therefore in an ergonomic shape, typical of bucket-style gaming chairs: its seat height is between 44 and 54 cm (this one is adjustable), its seat depth is 49 cm, the height of its backrest of 85 cm and the width of the latter of 39 cm. Note the presence of 4D armrests, which can therefore be adjusted in all four directions.

Video games

The Pokémon saga comes back ever stronger with this new opus which will be released in January 2022. Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Switch is the first game in the series to be a true open world. You will be able to walk anywhere in the Sinnoh region in order to find and list all the Pokemon that live there. Your goal: to establish the very first Pokédex. And this, long before the colonization of the region by humans. To you the wild lands!

PS5 exclusives at a reduced price

The PlayStation 5 is starting to have quite a few great exclusives, with more to come. We could discover this with images, in particular, of a Wolverine game, of the Spider-Man sequel and many others. But in the meantime, we can already have fun with titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or Demon’s Souls. And for the more impatient, it is already possible to pre-order Gran Turismo 7 or Horizon Forbidden West.

Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Series X

Make war, not love in Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Series X. This highly anticipated war game allows up to 128 players to compete against each other on the same map in multiplayer. This is also his main interest: to face players from all over the world, alone or with his team. Join the USA or Russia, the two great playable factions of this title, and get ready to spill digital blood.

