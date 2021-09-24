More

    French Days – Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1) laptop benefits from big promotions on different configurations

    Technology


    The switch to the Apple M1 processor in the MacBook Air is a real success. The ultraportable from Apple no longer suffers at all from the comparison with the MacBook Pro, to the point of overshadowing it. The MacBook Air M1 is lighter and operates in cathedral silence. Admittedly, it lacks the Touch Bar, but it is far from being a determining criterion. The MacBook Air M1 is Apple’s best ultraportable and arguably one of the best ultraportables on the market.

    For the French Days, it is € 1,029 (against € 1,129 normally) on Cdiscount in an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD version. At Darty the 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD version is € 1,467 against € 1,630 normally, and the one with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD is € 1,674 against € 1,860 normally.


    Its advantages

    • Performance
    • Perfectly calibrated screen
    • No fan
    • Autonomy
    • Rigidity and finish of the frame
    • Touch ID practical for everyday use

    What might hold you back

    • Only two USB-C / Thunderbolt ports
    • Limited screen contrast
    • No Boot Camp (Windows 10)

    As an alternative

    The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 convinced us with its build quality, precise screen and good battery life. The Dell XPS 13 9310 comes from the same vein and even improves the recipe (improved audio part, upgradeable M.2 SSD, etc.). The performance of the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor is of course identical, and those who would like better performance will have to turn to the model equipped with an Intel Core i7-1185G7, for an additional hundred euros.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleL1 – PSG: Lionel Messi forfeit the match against Montpellier, Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos still unavailable
    Next articleCommon Horse Racing Handicapping Mistakes Regarding Money

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC