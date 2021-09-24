French Days Darty: The best deals to grab at a low price

Here are the best Gaming, Hardware and High-Tech offers of these French Days 2021 to find at Darty, the contract of trust! Find our selection of the best promotions for this event.

During sales periods, each merchant has his specificities. Darty is rather famous for its high-tech catalog and its many diverse and varied products. The brand stands out with its famous guarantees and services which give it a certain competitive advantage. But during this event, many promotions are expected on TVs, soundbars and many other gadgets and peripherals. People who want to equip themselves without breaking the bank have an opportunity to have fun and renew their equipment in order to prepare for the Next Gen.

Darty had offered some very good deals during the French Days 2020. This time, the brand is once again at the rendezvous with aggressive and tempting offers, to our greatest pleasure.

We have selected the best gaming, hardware and high-tech offers to find during these French Days 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black headphones below € 200

To be connected with the Marshall headphones also on sale, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless headphones, one of Apple’s flagship AirPods Pro competitors, are less than € 200 for a very high-end product. If you are looking for something to accompany your smartphone, here is a promotion that will suit you with 199 € instead of 229 € for state-of-the-art Bluetooth headphones. They are equipped with two two-way speakers that provide balanced sound and a wide frequency response thanks to a bulkier driver.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 connected watch drops sharply

The trend of the connected watch is not quite over, and some sites are offering great promotions on style products. Perfect example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is in sharp decline. -31%, almost 100 € in month for a watch with a Super AMOLED screen of 360 x 360 pixels, heart rate monitor, integrated GPS and music management, more than 40 sports activities and Android and iOS compatibility. In addition, it is waterproof up to 50 meters!

The Logitech G213 Prodigy customizable keyboard

Far from noisy mechanical keyboards, the very silent keyboard of the Logitech G213 Prodigy range is on sale on Darty, up to 37% off to arrive at 49 €. A whole panel to make the keyboard a must-have at this price, namely the anti-ghosting system, RGB backlighting whose intensity is controllable on the fly, non-shared multimedia keys, not to mention the “game” mode.

Apple Macbook Pro 13 inch

Apple fans know, it’s rare to find a MacBook Pro much more powerful than its leaning MacBook Air for less than $ 1,400. This one is however on promotion during the French Days to see its price plummet to 1304 €. With a size of 13 inches, an 8-core CPU, 4 of which are high-performance, it is particularly autonomous with 17 hours of wireless web browsing – and 20 hours of video playback on Apple TV.

The reference audio is back for the Marshall brand with the recent Marshall Major IV BT, with a very classy dark design. This one is obviously wireless, lowers its price to less than 130 € and has several nice features, such as its autonomy. Strong point for a Bluetooth headset, it amounts to 80 hours of playback (!), Has a charging base, iPhone and volume control.

