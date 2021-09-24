French Days – MX Anywhere 2 and MX Master office mice from Logitech at 45 € and 57 €

If you were hesitant to renew your office equipment, know that Amazon is currently offering great discounts on Logitech mice that have passed our test benches.

Sold at the American e-merchant in a special version, which is distinguished only by its cardboard packaging and the disappearance of the Connect button (whose function has been attributed to the Easy Switch button), the Logitech MX Master first of the name is regularly in promotion. This safe bet has certainly been replaced since successively by the MX Master 2 / 2S then by the MX Master 3, but it is still sufficiently comfortable and efficient to still meet the expectations of office automation today. Especially since it is displayed at 57 €, well below the MX Master 3.