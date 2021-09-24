French Days – MX Anywhere 2 and MX Master office mice from Logitech at 45 € and 57 €

If you were hesitant to renew your office equipment, know that Amazon is currently offering great discounts on Logitech mice that have passed our test benches.
Sold at the American e-merchant in a special version, which is distinguished only by its cardboard packaging and the disappearance of the Connect button (whose function has been attributed to the Easy Switch button), the Logitech MX Master first of the name is regularly in promotion. This safe bet has certainly been replaced since successively by the MX Master 2 / 2S then by the MX Master 3, but it is still sufficiently comfortable and efficient to still meet the expectations of office automation today. Especially since it is displayed at 57 €, well below the MX Master 3.
Its little sister, the MX Anywhere 2, has also given way to a version 3, the latter unfortunately charging quite dearly for its excellent MagSpeed wheel. Instead of the 90 € for Anywhere 3, it will only cost € 44.99 to afford version 2, which notably stood out for its very good battery life during its test. It is also configurable thanks to many buttons, despite its small size.
Their strengths
- Ergonomic design
- Great autonomy
- Good laser sensor
- Many shortcuts
- Wheel dedicated to horizontal scrolling under the thumb (for the MX Master)
What might hold you back
- The Anywhere 2 lacks comfort for large hands …
- … while the MX Master destabilizes the little ones
- Wheel stability problem in free scroll mode on the MX Master
As an alternative
It’s hard to find a product as good as the MX Master in this price bracket. If you are seduced by its design, but you prefer a more recent model with an optical sensor and especially the excellent MagSpeed wheel, we can only recommend the third version of the Master range, however displayed at nearly 100 €. As for the MX Anywhere 2, there’s a newer version as well, but you can look at the G603 Lightspeed, again from Logitech: a great, very versatile mouse, albeit more limited in terms of buttons.