French Days: Nintendo Switch and Switch Oled at unbeatable prices!

Cdiscount is preparing intensely for the next French Days with special cards for this event! And thanks to these, it is possible to get your hands on pre-orders for the next Nintendo consoles at a price never seen before! Likewise, it is possible to get the classic console at an unbeatable price.

French Days 2021: Nintendo Switch consoles at a big discount with the Cdiscount E-card

Cdiscount is one of the founding members of French Days. This rather special promotional period allows the tenors of French supermarkets to offer discounts during a period of the year that was a bit slack until now.

Cdiscount, being an important player in this event, lives up to its reputation and offers special cards for this event. The little extra that changes everything is the reduction made with the card!

Indeed, with the codes provided, it is possible to earn € 20 and € 30 discount on these cards! This makes it possible to “transfer” these discounts to products. And when we apply it to Nintendo consoles, we get more than astonishing results!

The OLED Switch at less than € 319 for the French Days!

If we take a look at the OLED Switch, which will be available on October 8, with the discounts applied, it is possible to get a discount of 30 €! So you drop the price from € 349 to € 319!





This makes you can get your hands on this pre-order at the best price in the market. With its OLED screen, and its various novelties, the OLED Switch is here to take it up a notch and bring even more immersion!

French Days: The “Classic” Nintendo Switch at 239 €

Likewise, by applying this technique to the Nintendo Switch, it is also possible to bring down the price. Nintendo’s console will thus drop below the € 250 mark! A more than interesting price for a console that opens you to the exclusive games found nowhere else!

Nintendo’s game library is Mario, Zelda, Metroid and other licenses that have established themselves in the video game landscape!

But this is not valid only with Nintendo consoles, it is indeed all the offers available at Cdiscount that are concerned. Note: the card can start to be used from Friday September 24 at 7 a.m. until October 31 inclusive.

