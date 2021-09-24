French Days – Oled LG C1 televisions on sale (55, 65 and 77 inches)

1

On the occasion of the French Days, Old LG C1 televisions see their prices temporarily drop. The 55C1 is priced at 1400 €, the 65C1 around 2000 € and the very large 77 inch at 3000 € instead of 1500, 2300 and 3200 € respectively.

This is flawless for the Oled LG C1 range which, like its predecessor the CX, is one of the most successful TVs on the market. These televisions display a perfectly calibrated image in SDR and HDR, very wide viewing angles and infinite contrast. The surprise comes from the rising peak of brightness which rivals that of the LG G1 yet equipped with the Oled Evo panel. The LG C1 will suit both moviegoers and video game enthusiasts thanks to its flawless responsiveness and the integration of the functions essential to enjoy the latest game consoles (HDMI 2.1, 4K120, VRR). Certainly one of the best Oled TVs on the market.

Its advantages Image quality

Excellent colorimetry in HDR

Peak luminosity on the rise (interest of the G1 model?)

Filmmaker Mode

Infinite contrast

Viewing angles

Always efficient α9 processor

Efficient Oled Motion Pro system

Responsiveness of Oled technology, excellent display delay

HDMI 2.1 compatibility (VRR, ALLM, eARC), FreeSync and G-Sync

Dolby Vision IQ What might hold you back Non-backlit remote control

Peak brightness in HDR mode always lower than that of the best LCD TVs As an alternative As long as it is available, the LG CX remains an excellent choice for enjoying unparalleled picture quality and performance in video games. It allows you to grab a hundred euros compared to the LG 55C1 since Cobra still sells it for € 1,200 while the LG 65CX is also displayed at € 1,650, a price more affordable than that of the LG 65C1. On the other hand, the LG 77CX is not more interesting and it is better to turn to the 77C1.