French Days PlayStation: The best offers for PS5 and PS4

Owners of PlayStation consoles such as the PS4 and PS5 benefit for the French Days from numerous promotional offers on games, SSDs and hard disks,. Here is our selection of the best offers not to be missed.

PlayStation fans impatiently await the arrival of sales periods to do real business and thus complete their game libraries, their set-ups and their gaming equipment. Once again, French Days 2021 is an opportunity to get your hands on the latest games of the moment at very attractive prices. Ghost Of Tsushima, Death Stranding, Spider-Man, God Of War, all the exclusives that have made the reputation of the brand can be found at unbeatable prices. A real boon for people who have purchased a PS5 or those who still have a good old PS4.

On the hardware side, if you’re going to invest in a new PS5 controller or accessories, the camera, DualSense and whatnot are available at prices never seen before.

For the rest, the essential PS + and PS Now subscriptions could be available with 25% off or even more! It is once again an opportunity to register for the services and test while making great savings.

Summary The Seagate 2TB HDD special for PS4 and PS5

The 1 TB SSD for PS5 Samsung 980 PRO

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: the PS5 version at a low price!

Tales of Arise on PS4 or PS5: the new role-playing game rated 17/20 already on sale

PS5 exclusives at a reduced price

The SONY A80J 4K OLED TV for PS5

The Seagate 2TB HDD special for PS4 and PS5

Save storage space on your PS4 or PS5 with this official Seagate external hard drive. It plugs into USB and can be used directly as a storage extension for your console. On PS4 it becomes an extension of memory up. While on PS5 it becomes automatic storage space for your PS4 games, since the console is backwards compatible. A must-have when you see the amount of games available and to come on both machines.

Find the PS4 Seagate 2TB external hard drive for 69 € on Amazon

The 1 TB SSD for PS5 Samsung 980 PRO

Since the last update of the PlayStation 5, it is possible to add a compatible SSD to expand the memory of the console. This Samsung 980 PRO model is one of the chosen ones and can therefore more than double the initial storage of the console. A word of advice, however: buy a small heat sink separately to prevent the SSD from slowing down if it gets hot. It will always cost you less than buying an SSD with an integrated heatsink.

Find the Samsung 980 Pro SSD at € 182 on Amazon

Buy the Be Quiet heat sink! MC1 at 19 € at Rakuten

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: the PS5 version at a low price!

On the occasion of French Days, discover Ubisoft’s latest Assassin’s Creed with Valhalla. Explore the Viking lands as well as England with Eivor, your male or female character. The title benefits from a gigantic open world with a hundred hours of play at the very least. And the PS5 version obviously benefits from all the technical advantages associated with this console, in addition to a nice small reduction.

Discover Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 53 € on Cdiscount





Barely released and already on sale for the French Days, the excellent Tales of Arise on PS4 or PS5 is offered to you for 50 € on Amazon. This JRPG tells the story of two neighboring planets, Dahna and Rena. But one day the second decides to invade the first and reduce everyone to slavery. The player embodies a character with amnesia (inevitably) who will join the Dahnian resistance to save this prisoner people. And if you buy the PS4 version, the PS5 upgrade is available.

Play Tales of Arise PS4 for € 50 at Amazon

PS5 exclusives at a reduced price

The PlayStation 5 is starting to have quite a few great exclusives, with more to come. We could discover this with images, in particular, of a Wolverine game, of the Spider-Man sequel and many others. But in the meantime, we can already have fun with titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or Demon’s Souls. And for the more impatient, it is already possible to pre-order Gran Turismo 7 or Horizon Forbidden West.

Pre-order Gran Turismo 7 for € 69 at Fnac

Pre-order Horizon Forbidden West at € 69 on Cdiscount

Check out Spider-Man: Miles Morales for € 46 on Amazon

Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for 59 € on Cdiscount

Discover Demon’s Souls for 62 € on Amazon

The SONY A80J 4K OLED TV for PS5

Enjoy your PS5 games in the best possible conditions with this superb OLED display by Sony, the A80J. This 55 “or 65” screen displays a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It is HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatible and has a very high quality Acoustic Surface Audio + audio section. It is a 4K Smart TV that integrates Google TV and is Chromecast and AirPlay compatible. This is the ideal television to go with the PS5 with its HDMI 2.1 compatibility and its 4K 120 FPS mode.

Find the Sony A80J 55 “at 1590 € on Son-Vidéo

Find the Sony A80J 65 “at € 1990 on Son-Vidéo