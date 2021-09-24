Good plan news French Days: The 55-inch LG 55BX 4K OLED TV at € 899!
It is one of the references of the year 2020 in terms of 4K 120 FPS HDMI 2.1 TV and it is one of the first times in France that it has fallen at this price! The famous LG 55BX is to be grabbed!
LG 65BX 4K OLED TV
LG models are among the best OLED TVs on the market today, no more and no less. The BX range released in 2020 is gradually starting to sell off to make room for more recent models: the LG B1 released in 2021. This explains the extremely attractive price of the BX.
OLED screens have known their heyday for two years with an increasing demand. That being said, we can assure you that for such a high-end product the deal is very attractive. The BX is the 2020 generation of LG OLED models. This is the entry level of the brand in terms of 120 FPS HDMI 2.1. It has many advantages such as a detailed image and breathtaking visuals.
Launched at 1490 €, it is available here at 899 €!
Buy the LG 55BX for € 899 on Cdiscount
Best value 55 inch OLED 4K TVs for the PS5 and Xbox Series X
Gamers particularly appreciate the 120Hz refresh rate, you will be able to escape any feeling of latency or even slowing down of the image. All on a 55-inch diagonal slab. Connectivity level, we are also at the cutting edge of technology with 2 HDMI 2.1 ports to connect your compatible consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.
In addition, this Smart TV is equipped with Advanced Colore Enhancer technology, which, together with the AI Picture (the whole being animated by an Alpha7 Gen3 processor) perform work on the image.
The BX is also a smart TV running on Web OS, LG’s operating system, widely recognized as being the most ergonomic on the market. With a swipe of “Magic Remote”, the remote that looks like a Wii controller, you can navigate between various applications like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + etc.
Unlike LCD screens that are found in many TVs, OLED does not need a backlight. Blacks are off pixels. The contrast is literally endless and black is varitably black and not dark gray. Add to that all the features we mentioned above and you will quickly realize that the BX may be an entry-level model at the top of the range, it is nonetheless an extremely powerful screen with excellent value for money.
Frequently asked questions about TVs
Which TV offers the best brightness?
In terms of “light peak” (which corresponds to the maximum brightness of a screen), Samsung’s Neo-QLED TVs are breaking records, thanks to the use of mini-LED technology. This backlighting is very complete and makes it possible in particular to highlight HDR content. The OLED is also behind on this point, but makes up for it with its unbeatable contrast ratio.
What is VRR?
VRR stands for “Variable Refresh Rate”, or “variable refresh rate”. It is a technique which consists in adapting the refresh rate of the screen according to the number of images per second broadcast. A very popular function in video games, which avoids the effects of “tearing” or “tearing of the image” when the game is for example faster than the refresh rate of the screen. A TV is VRR compatible when it is marked “Freesync” or G-Sync ”.
What is input lag for video games?
The input lag designates the time difference between the moment when a signal is sent to the TV and the moment when the result is displayed on the screen. Concrete example: press the jump button in a platform game and see the jump take place on the screen in a few milliseconds. This is very important data, especially if you play at a high level in competitive and / or fast games. Today, most modern TVs offer a low input lag, and some models also have a “game” mode, which improves it a little more.
Can we play in 4K at 120 FPS on a 100 Hz TV?
This confusion stems from the display standards used in the television industry, the analog PAL and NTSC formats. The PAL format has frequencies that are multiples of 25 Hz, such as 50 Hz or even 100 Hz. While NTSC has frequencies that are multiples of 30 Hz, such as 60 Hz or even 120 Hz. For this reason, the same television set may be indicated in Europe with a 100 Hz panel, while in the United States it will be indicated with a frequency of 120 Hz.
