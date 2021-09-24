French Days: The 55-inch LG 55BX 4K OLED TV at € 899!

It is one of the references of the year 2020 in terms of 4K 120 FPS HDMI 2.1 TV and it is one of the first times in France that it has fallen at this price! The famous LG 55BX is to be grabbed!

LG 65BX 4K OLED TV

LG models are among the best OLED TVs on the market today, no more and no less. The BX range released in 2020 is gradually starting to sell off to make room for more recent models: the LG B1 released in 2021. This explains the extremely attractive price of the BX.

OLED screens have known their heyday for two years with an increasing demand. That being said, we can assure you that for such a high-end product the deal is very attractive. The BX is the 2020 generation of LG OLED models. This is the entry level of the brand in terms of 120 FPS HDMI 2.1. It has many advantages such as a detailed image and breathtaking visuals.

Launched at 1490 €, it is available here at 899 €!

Best value 55 inch OLED 4K TVs for the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Gamers particularly appreciate the 120Hz refresh rate, you will be able to escape any feeling of latency or even slowing down of the image. All on a 55-inch diagonal slab. Connectivity level, we are also at the cutting edge of technology with 2 HDMI 2.1 ports to connect your compatible consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

In addition, this Smart TV is equipped with Advanced Colore Enhancer technology, which, together with the AI ​​Picture (the whole being animated by an Alpha7 Gen3 processor) perform work on the image.

The BX is also a smart TV running on Web OS, LG’s operating system, widely recognized as being the most ergonomic on the market. With a swipe of “Magic Remote”, the remote that looks like a Wii controller, you can navigate between various applications like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + etc.

Unlike LCD screens that are found in many TVs, OLED does not need a backlight. Blacks are off pixels. The contrast is literally endless and black is varitably black and not dark gray. Add to that all the features we mentioned above and you will quickly realize that the BX may be an entry-level model at the top of the range, it is nonetheless an extremely powerful screen with excellent value for money.





