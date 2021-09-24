French Days: The high-end Samsung sound bar down 40%!

Nothing like a good soundbar to enhance the audio of a movie, a game or any other video watched on your television. Son-vidéo.com, a site renowned for its expertise in this field, offers the excellent soundbar with Samsung HW-Q60T wireless subwoofer. And in addition it benefits from a nice discount of 200 €.

The Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1 sound bar with wireless subwoofer

Samsung hits hard with its HW-Q60T sound bar model which offers incomparable sound quality. First of all, it is a 5.1 speaker for 3D sound rendering, consisting of the sound bar and the subwoofer. The 5.1 means that in the bar itself, there are 5 speakers to reproduce the sound. And the number after the period, here the 1, indicates the number of subwoofers.

But the particularity of the Samsung HW-Q60T is to offer nine speakers, distributed all over the sound bar. There are even some that are tilted up and down in order to give the sound verticality. And if normally you have to have the speakers around you to have the feeling of having the sound coming from behind or on the side, here this is not the case.

Indeed, thanks to Samsung Acoustic Beam and DTS virtual: X technologies, the sound is automatically spatialized, which represents a certain saving of space. Best of all, if you have a Samsung TV, Q Symphony technology allows the soundbar to sync the two. Thus, your TV and your sound bar will work together to offer you the best possible sound reproduction.

Samsung HW-Q60T, with Bluetooth and USB drive

It has been repeated several times, but the subwoofer works in wireless mode. So you can put it anywhere in your room, it only needs a power outlet to work. Signal transmission is done without any loss or lag, so you can put it almost anywhere.





And because the Samsung HW-Q60T soundbar isn’t just made for television, it comes with two cool features. The first is Bluetooth connectivity, which turns it into a connected speaker. You can therefore listen to the music of your favorite streaming platforms in the best possible conditions. Also, there is a USB drive to plug in a key or hard drive on which your songs are. And here too you use it as a speaker.

Finally, in terms of connectivity, know that the Samsung HW-Q60T has an HDMI input and an HDMI ARC output, UHD 4K and HDR10 + compatible, as well as an optical digital audio input. It comes with a remote control, an HDMI cable and a wall mount, if you don’t want to put it down.

The Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1 sound bar is available at Son-vidéo.com for € 249 instead of € 499.

