French Days: The price of this MSI Laptop PC with RTX 3080 is down 700 €!

Here, we hit on what is probably the best in terms of portable gaming machines, with a very serious configuration capable of running all the latest A triples on the market at full blast, all at a super high framerate. The good news is that this MSI GP66 Leopard will even be able to be a companion on your travels thanks to its 15 ‘format and its relatively low weight of 2.38Kg.

Configuration level, this MSI is very serious, with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 10750H 6-core processor with 12MB of cache memory and a frequency of 2.6 Ghz and 5 Ghz in Turbo mode. The chip is supported by 16 GB of DDR4 3200 Mhz, knowing that the PC supports up to 64 GB of memory if you ever want more.

To run all your games fully, this PC has an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080, which will allow you to enjoy the most demanding games with peace of mind, while activating the latest graphics options such as ray tracing or even DLSS. This super-powerful graphics card will display a deluge of pixels on a 15.6 “FHD IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, which will allow absolute fluidity, no matter what title you are playing.





To store your games, MSI trusted a good big 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD with good performance. Better, a second M.2 port is available for a future upgrade. It should also be noted that you will also benefit from all the proprietary technologies of the assembler, including the Nahimic sound, or the network card with Killer Doubleshot pro and Killer Shield technology. As often with MSI, the chassis has an RGB keyboard. programmable key by key signed SteelSeries!

Communications level, the PC has a WiFi 6 card from Intel, a Bluetooth 5.1 module and a 2.5 Gigabit network card. The connection is not forgotten with 3 USB 3.2 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI output, an RJ45 and the traditional 3.5mm audio jack.

