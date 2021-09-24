French Days – The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e touchscreen tablet at € 249 (including ODR)

The “e” of “essential” has never been worn so well as by the Galaxy Tab S5e. Samsung is offering a tablet that has all the tools to establish itself as the best on the market. Well helped by its Super Amoled screen, photo quality, as well as a template as thin as it is light, it serves as the perfect alternative to the iPad and other Android tablets.
Its advantages
- Weight and finesse
- The well-calibrated Super Amoled screen
- Quite qualitative daytime photography for a tablet
- The excellent performance of the Snapdragon 670
- Autonomy
What might hold you back
- Low-light photo performance
