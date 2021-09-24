French Days: Top promos that you shouldn’t miss this Friday, September 24

The French Days started this Friday morning at 7am! All day long, it was all promotions, discounts and discounts. And in all categories of offers, from gaming to hardware and high-tech. We have made you a selection of the best offers for this Friday, September 24!

The French Days 2021 are on! Started this morning, this new promotional period has seen many products with a lowered price! We have seen promotions in the areas of hardware, gaming and high-tech.

We even had the opportunity to see PS5s come out and be available again! So, you are looking to save money, now is the time with this wave of promotion that affects Smart TVs, Smartphones, keyboards, mice and all the equipment that revolves near or far from the great domain of computing.

In order to still make you enjoy these French Days of this back to school 2021, we have given you a top of all the promotions that you should not miss since the start of this first day! So, you will find below the offers of Friday September 24 to seize as soon as possible!

The PS5 available at SFR!

The PS5 is back at SFR with a great promotion! In fact, with the subscription to SFR fiber and Box 8, you can get a PlayStation 5. You are even spoiled for choice with a PS5 in Standard or Digital version! The first version is available for 150 € and the second for 49 €. An excellent good plan for those who were already thinking of changing operator and who were also looking for a PS5!

PS5 Digital + two controllers: from 49 € and then 8 € / month.

Subscription: 32 € / month for 12 months and then 53 € / month for 12 months.

PS5 Standard + two controllers: from 149 € and then 8 € / month.

Subscription: 32 € / month for 12 months and then 53 € / month for 12 months.

Buy your PS5 with your SFR subscription from € 32 per month with SFR

Logitech Pro X wireless headphones for less than 170 €

This wireless gaming headset from Logitech has benefited from the brand’s know-how to offer a device that meets the requirements of gamers. Comfortable and designed for extended wear, it will shine as well in single player games to immerse you, as in cooperative games where communication between team members is the key to victory. In addition, it benefits from the DTS: headphone: X virtual spatialization which is a real advantage in multiplayer games, like enjoying a series! Wireless, it is used with a dongle which ensures faithful sound and a reliable connection.

Enjoy the Logitech headset for 168 € at Boulanger

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: the connected watch loses 100 €!

Track your calories burned, your sleep cycle, the number of steps you have taken, or even your various sports performances, it is possible with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. The latter, thanks to its sensors on the back of the watches are able to measure many vital constants. In addition to that, you can also have access to a lot of apps which will make themselves especially useful when you sync your smartphone with it! Usually available at € 289, the Samsung Watch Active 2 loses € 100 and has now fallen below € 200!





Enjoy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at 189 € on Darty

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G smartphone loses 100 €

Thanks to a refund offer (ODR), this Xiaomi smartphone is currently available for less than 300 €! What makes it particularly interesting, especially when you know that it is able to manage the 5G network. Of course, we are still in front of a high-quality smartphone. With its 6.67-inch diagonal screen, its adaptive refresh rate of 144 Hz, you will be able to enjoy your favorite series on your smartphone. This would not be possible without its Snapdragon 865 processor whose frequency goes up to 2.84 GHz! To benefit from the discount, be sure to consult the ODR conditions.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G at 279 € via ODR on Fnac

The curved screen has made a hell of a foray into gaming with its immersive side. And Samsung immediately established itself with its Odyssey range! By combining both the responsive and crisp side of the screen in addition to its curved appearance, Samsung has managed to make a lasting contribution to this somewhat peculiar segment of screens.

And there, its Odyssey G7, present in 27-inch and 32-inch format, has characteristics that make it a very gaming-oriented screen. We therefore find a VA Quad HD panel capable of deploying a refresh rate of 240 Hz, a response time of 1ms and a resolution of 2560×1440.

And above all, we find the G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro technologies which are present in order to avoid the phenomena of jerking, blurring or tearing of the image thanks to the synchronization set up with your graphics card. And with discounts of over € 100 each, it’s THE time to invest in these screens!

Buy the Samsung Odyssey G7 27 inch screen for € 526 at Amazon

Buy the Samsung Odyssey G7 32 inch screen for € 637 at Amazon

Microsoft’s Surface Pro for over 200 € off!

Compiling the best you can expect from an ultrabook and a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro will be able to follow you in many projects. Whether it is day-to-day management, office automation or even the management of your photos and videos, the Microsoft Surface can help you deal with these subjects. This is particularly possible with 8 GB of RAM, its 128 GB SSD which makes it a nervous and above all fast machine. In addition, you can easily increase the memory by adding a micro SD memory card!

Buy Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i5 for € 799 at Darty!

Other offers are also waiting for you here:

The 34-inch 1440p curved Gigabyte screen at 469 € instead of 519 € at LDLC

The HyperX Cloud II headset at € 79 instead of € 99 at Boulanger

The laptop with an RTX 3080 at 1999 € instead of 2699 € at Cdiscount

Joy-Con controllers at € 61 instead of € 89 at Amazon

AirPods 2 headphones at 129 € instead of 179 € at Amazon

The WD 4TB external hard drive at € 129 instead of € 159 at Fnac