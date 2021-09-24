French Days Xbox: The best offers for Xbox Series X and Series S

Xbox Series owners are celebrating during the French Days with specially adapted offers. Here is our pick of the must-see offers for any self-respecting Microsoft fan.

The Xbox has many strengths up its sleeve like its subscription service. The Xbox Gamepass thus provides access to a very rich and diverse game library. Often, the French Days are an opportunity to get your hands on subscriptions at reduced prices and allow you at the same time to renew your subscription or to test it while saving money.

Xbox Series games are also often offered at reduced prices, as are some essential accessories for console gaming such as TVs.

Microsoft is offering its fully digital Xbox Series S for € 299, but you can easily earn € 30 through the Cdiscount bonus cards offer. All you have to do is buy a € 250 gift card, pay it for € 220 using the code CKDO30. You can then use it as a payment method. Which makes you the Xbox Series S for just $ 269.

Take advantage of the € 250 to € 220 gift card on Cdiscount

Get the Xbox Series S for € 299 on Cdiscount

Pre-order the reference in football simulations for only 59 € on Xbox Series X at Rakuten. Each year the realism is pushed to its paroxysm, and it is even more obvious on the new generations of consoles. On top of that FIFA gets better every year, with saving additions each time, especially in Career and Ultimate Team modes. Without forgetting of course the multi to face the whole world online!

Find FIFA 22 on Xbox Series X for 59 € on Rakuten





Make war, not love in Battlefield 2042 on Xbox Series X. This highly anticipated war game allows up to 128 players to compete against each other on the same map in multiplayer. This is also his main interest: to face players from all over the world, alone or with his team. Join the USA or Russia, the two great playable factions of this title, and get ready to spill digital blood.

Pre-order Battlefield 2042 at 59 € on Rakuten

To fully enjoy your Xbox Series games, nothing better than a 4K display. This is what we offer you with this model by LG, 55 “OLED screen. It is equipped with many options to optimize the display of games, such as G-Sync / FreeSync and 4K HFR at 120 IPS This beautiful panel of 139 cm diagonal is a Smart TV compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, ThinQ and Apple AirPlay 2. It even offers an ALLM mode which automatically detects streams from consoles in order to switch directly to low latency mode.

Get the LG 55C1 TV at € 1,499 on Fnac