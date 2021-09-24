French public debt down slightly in the second quarter

According to the latest figures published by INSEE on Friday, French public debt fell to 114.9% at the end of June, after a historic peak of more than 118% in the first quarter

French public debt fell to 114.9% of GDP at the end of June after peaking at 118.1% at the end of March, INSEE reported on Friday.

In value, the public debt within the meaning of Maastricht, without taking into account the GDP and expressed in nominal value, however increased by 23.7 billion euros from April to the end of June, to reach 2,762 billion euros. In the previous quarter, the increase was $ 89 billion.

The drop in percentage is “mainly due to the rebound in GDP (gross domestic product) linked to the recovery,” said the National Institute of Statistics in its press release.

Target of 115.6% by the end of 2022

According to the government’s forecasts in its draft budget for 2022 presented on Wednesday, the public debt should rise to 115.6% this year then 114% next year. A project strongly criticized for the surge in spending. The deputy LREM Laurent Saint-Martin, general rapporteur of the budget, estimates that this version of the budget bill would count “around 16 or 17 billion euros” of additional expenses.





The European Treaty of Maastricht of 1992 set a public debt limit at 60% of GDP, which France exceeded at the end of 2002, never to fall below it since. At the end of 2019, before the Covid-19 crisis, French public debt stood at 97.6% of GDP.

General government debt also on the rise

The increase in debt in the second quarter is due for 20 billion to the State, while the Société du Grand Paris (SGP) contributed to the tune of 2 billion and the regions for 1 billion euros, specifies the Insee.

The Institute also indicates that in the second quarter “the public administrations drew on their cash accumulated since the start of the health crisis to meet their financing needs”, and that their net debt, from which deposits and receivables are deducted held on other institutions, increased by 68.1 billion euros to reach 103% of GDP.