Fuel shortages: British government tries to reassure



A poster at a BP station running out of gas on September 24, 2021 in Hildenborough, South East England (AFP / Ben STANSALL)

After supermarkets, service stations affected: a lack of truck drivers in the United Kingdom is causing supply problems with consequences that are increasingly visible on a daily basis.



Images of gasoline pumps closed and motorists lining up to refuel for fear of running out of gas have provided a shocking illustration of the supply difficulties facing the British as a result of the pandemic and Brexit.

Faced with fears of gasoline shortages, Transport Minister Grant Shapps called on motorists to “act as usual” and not to make massive purchases under the effect of panic, which could make matters worse .

Citing “supply problems”, a spokeswoman for the British group BP explained that a “handful of sites” had to close for lack of unleaded and diesel, priority being given to motorway areas and major roads .

According to a source close to the company, the number of gas stations affected by shortages is of the order of a few dozen.

Of about 1,200 service stations managed by BP, “five had to close” Thursday, relativized Grant Shapps on Sky News, stressing that “no other retailer” reported closing.



Motorists line up at a gas station on September 24, 2021 in Tonbridge, southern England (AFP / Ben STANSALL)

The US giant ExxonMobil, owner of Esso stations, said Thursday that a “small number” of its 200 stations in Tesco supermarkets were affected by this problem.

In Shepherd’s Bush, West London, motorists who came to refuel discovered that the BP station had run out of fuel.

“It’s as if we were living in a third world country,” reacts Emile Jomaa, a 66-year-old executive in the banking sector interviewed by AFP.

For Shane Kenneally, 38, the problem comes from Brexit: “Since Brexit, there has been a labor shortage in all sectors. We should have thought about it, but this government has never anticipated” , plague this director of a landscaping company.





– 100,000 drivers missing –





A pump reported “out of order” for lack of fuel at an Esso station on September 24, 2021 in London (AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS)

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) estimates that the UK needs around 100,000 more truck drivers, a shortage that has created growing supply problems in recent weeks including in supermarkets. On Twitter, RHA CEO Rod McKenzie, however, called for “not to panic”, assuring that “things will just take a little longer to happen”.

The pandemic, which has resulted in months of closure of new driver training centers, is the “main cause” of the driver shortage, a problem that plagues other countries, Grant Shapps said.

Added to this are “longer term problems” he continued, stressing that it was “difficult work and so far underpaid”.

To attract more candidates, he encouraged higher wages and improved working conditions in this sector.

The pandemic has also prompted a number of truck drivers, largely foreign, to return to their country and Brexit has complicated the arrival of new drivers from the European Union due to much more complex immigration formalities.

According to the RHA, around 20,000 European truck drivers have left the UK since Brexit.

For the Minister of Transport, people are “wrong” to attribute the origin of the problems to the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union. He argued that “Brexit had actually provided part of the solution”.

“Thanks to Brexit, I was able to change the law and change the way driving tests work in ways that I could not have done if we were still part of the EU,” said Grant Shapps.



A BP station stopped for lack of fuel, September 24, 2021 in Hildenborough in the South East of England (AFP / Ben STANSALL)

The government announced last month to change the rules to speed up the training of truck drivers.

The Federation of the Petroleum Industry of the United Kingdom (UKPIA) was also reassuring, saying “the fuel supply chain is resilient and (that) fuel is currently reaching the vast majority of consumers”.

Labor MP David Lammy has warned the government it faces “a winter of discontent” with shortages of staff, supplies and skills.

