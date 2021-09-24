More

    “Fugueuse” on TF1: Michaël Youn convinced as an actor

    SERIES – A plebiscite. The first two episodes of the mini-series Runaway were broadcast this Thursday, September 23 on TF1. The program features the story of Léa, played by Romane Jolly, who, manipulated by the man she loves, falls into prostitution at the age of 16.

    Also worn by Sylvie Testud and Michaël Youn, who play the role of the teenager’s parents, the series has marked the spirits. And Michaël Youn’s performance is no stranger to it. “Bluffing”, “exceptional”, “superb”, the former TV presenter, humorist and singer, yet far from his usual register, has not left Internet users unmoved, as you can see in the few tweets shared below.

    Adapted from a Quebec series and directed by Jérôme Cornuau, “Fugueuse” has six episodes in total. Michaël Youn confided this Thursday to TV-Leisure have been contacted by a young escort on the day of the broadcast.

    “I was looking to see if there were people who had seen the series on Salto (a streaming platform, editor’s note.), And there, I have a little girl who said to me: ‘Hi, I’m 21, that really touched me Runaway. I too am an escort, besides I love you, if you want we see each other ‘”, revealed the actor, who would have at that time realized, according to his words, that this series was not of science fiction”.

    “I asked him, ‘But why are you doing this?’” He added. And to reveal the response of the young woman: “Because I do not want to owe anything to anyone. I do this to be independent. You know, I have no problem with that. I don’t have the same story as Léa at all. I take responsibility for myself”.

    An exchange that visibly marked the former host of Morning Live: “I have the impression that the new generation has a cult of money which is a little different from my generation. I’ve heard plenty of times: ‘What do you want to do later? I want to be rich, ”he said.

    And to conclude, pointing in particular to reality TV: “With The Marseillais against the rest of the world, you have an extreme trivialization – I’m telling you that, the one running with his megaphone, buttocks in the air – there is a trivialization of the body, the breasts, the buttocks, the sex. ”

