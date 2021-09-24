Funeral of René Malleville: beautiful tribute from OM players, his coffin greeted by the public

René Malleville, football fan, Olympique de Marseille fan and former member of the team of chroniclers of Do not touch My TV died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the age of 73. He had been fighting for several months with cancer, an illness that he had revealed to the general public only a few weeks before his death.

His death touched many people and it was Friday September 24, 2021 that his funeral took place, in the church of Saint-Miter, in the presence in the presence of Benoît Payan, his first assistant Michèle Rubirola as well as others. elected like Lisette Narducci, with whom he was involved in politics in 2008 or Marie-Arlette Carlotti … They were filled with emotions.





As reported by our colleagues from the site BFMTV, more than a thousand people gathered in and around the parish of Saint-Miter, in the 13th arrondissement of Marseille. There were blue and white flowers in OM’s colors (obviously) which were filed, but also jerseys bearing the image of the famous club, signed by players and flocked to Malleville. Attention which should, from where he is, please him.

The public was present in droves and many people wanted to sign the register which was placed outside the church. The coffin then took the direction of Saint-Pierre cemetery where many people in the crowd chanted its name.