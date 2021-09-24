Gabby Petito affair: the disturbing revelations of her best friend on the express disappearance of her companion

The body of blogger Gabby Petito was found this Sunday, September 19. Her best friend has just made disturbing confidences about Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of the victim who has evaporated in nature for several days …

Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old American, was found dead this Sunday, September 19, in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming in the United States. The autopsy performed on his body confirmed that it was neither a suicide nor an accident, but rathera homicide. The young woman had been gone since July to do a long journey with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Gabby Petito’s parents reported her disappearance on September 11, when Brian Laundrie returned home to his parents in North Port, Florida, alone. The latter then told the police not to know where the girl was. A few days later, The 23-year-old American left the family home with a backpack to get to the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, he told his parents. Since, Brian Laundrie is still nowhere to be found. The police have launched a search in an attempt to locate the one investigators believe to be “worthy of interest”.

But the task of the police could turn out to be tough. Rose Davis, Gabby Petito’s best friend, gave an interview to Daily Mail, this Thursday, September 23. The latter claimed that the main suspect in the murder case would be gifted for survival in the wilderness. “I know thathe lived in the Appalachians for three months I believe, and he did it on his own, so I know he’s good at it“, she told the daily. And to add: “He and Gabby both told me stories about it. He spoke about it very enthusiastically in his voice when he talked about his adventures alone, like this trip to the Appalachians.”

Does Gabby Petito’s best friend believe in Brian Laundrie’s guilt?

Rose Davis also returned to the behavior of Brian Laundrie. She describes it as someone who often enjoys being alone and that doesn’t seem to have any friends. Gabby Petito’s boyfriend also showed up very jealous on several occasions trying in particular to prevent the two friends from seeing each other. It was precisely at Rose that Gabby found refuge when she quarreled with her boyfriend. “I think that’s one of the reasons Brian rushed on this van trip. He saw how close we got and realized that after every argument she was staying at home. me. And he had no control over it. “ For Rose Davis, Brian Laundrie’s guilt seems to be in no doubt : “I hope he will be found and then I want him to be sentenced and to go to jail “, she said.

