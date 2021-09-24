Gabby Petito case: the fiance of the missing American targeted by an arrest warrant

The US federal police announced Thursday, September 23, that they had issued an arrest warrant against the fiancé of Gabby Petito, the last person to have traveled with the young woman before she was the victim of a homicide.

Brian Laundrie, 23, is actively wanted by authorities. More than two weeks ago, the man returned to Florida alone from a journey he had started with his partner through the parks of the American West. The body of the latter was found Sunday by police near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, who found a homicide.

“Contact the FBI if you have any information”

Judged for several days “worthy of interest for the investigation”Brian Laundrie has been charged with fraudulent use of a debit card in the absence of other evidence.





“This arrest warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, but the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding Ms. Petito’s homicide.”, said agent Michael Schneider in a statement.

“We urge anyone who has information about Mr. Laundrie’s role in this case, or where he is now, to contact the FBI.”, he added.

The manhunt launched by the police to find him, which takes place in a marshy reserve in Florida, fascinates American and foreign Internet users, who follow and comment on all the stages of the investigation.