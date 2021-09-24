Gaëtane Thiney tackles Corinne Deacon

Currently on loan to NY Gotham FC (United States) by Paris FC, Gaëtane Thiney (35) has dropped several spades towards the coach of the France team Corinne Deacon, in an interview with the French Morning site: “Did I give up on the France team?” No, I put aside the logic of Deacon. I have a delicate position because I work at the FFF (national technical advisor for the DTN since 2012) and I cannot say everything I think … But there is no logic in what has been done since long time. Me, I lived the France team that I wanted to live, and it was extraordinary. The one that is done now does more harm than anything else. “
Not called by the coach since November 2019, the 35-year-old player (163 caps, 58 goals) cited the return of Wendie Renard in the role of captain to explain her incomprehension about the choices of the boss of the Blue: “Corinne Deacon took off the armband from Wendie (Renard) before giving him back these days … No really, if someone can explain to me because I no longer understand anything. Finally yes, what I understand is that there is now a lot of money in women’s football and probably very comfortable salaries to be made. It is therefore a question of doing everything to keep one’s place, at all costs, as long as possible and regardless of the means. “