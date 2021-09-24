Gaëtane Thiney tackles Corinne Deacon

Not called by the coach since November 2019, the 35-year-old player (163 caps, 58 goals) cited the return of Wendie Renard in the role of captain to explain her incomprehension about the choices of the boss of the Blue: “Corinne Deacon took off the armband from Wendie (Renard) before giving him back these days … No really, if someone can explain to me because I no longer understand anything. Finally yes, what I understand is that there is now a lot of money in women’s football and probably very comfortable salaries to be made. It is therefore a question of doing everything to keep one’s place, at all costs, as long as possible and regardless of the means. “