Gas crisis: how are our European neighbors coping with soaring prices?

OVERHEATING – An unprecedented rise in gas prices is pushing up energy bills in European countries. In an emergency, governments are using the means at their disposal to lighten the burden on households and businesses. Overview.

Energy prices keep rising all over Europe. To relieve the most fragile households and businesses, the governments of our neighbors are drawing on the arsenal of measures available immediately. Relaunching coal-fired power stations in the United Kingdom, a financial boost in Italy, or fiscal measures in Spain, everything is in order to reduce the energy bill. A situation that worries in the long term, as winter approaches.

Read also

Why the price of gas is skyrocketing

All over Europe, gas prices are reaching historic records: between April and September, in two stages, it even quadrupled on the wholesale markets. A series of causes converge to explain it, some common to all, others local. A cold and prolonged winter had already eroded reserves, while the global economic recovery, thanks to an ebb of the epidemic, created the same phenomenon of congestion as that which generated shortages of raw materials. In short: everyone wants the same thing at the same time, which automatically drives up prices. In addition, the European dependence on Russian gas is in question, and the suspicion weighs on Moscow of voluntarily rationing its European customers. US Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm took advantage of a visit to Warsaw to protest against a “handling” gas prices in Europe through “hoarding or failure to provide an offer adequate “. Russia is not mentioned, but it is indeed Russia that is targeted. Confinements and teleworking also played a role in the increase in the individual bill, even if it is difficult to measure: more present at home, households also consumed much more energy.

In Spain, fiscal leverage and rumbling anger

In Spain, electricity bills are said to have increased by 37% in one year. Anger demonstrations prompted the government, accused of primarily supporting electricity companies, to intervene. VAT on electricity has thus been halved, the price of natural gas has been capped for families, and producers will be overtaxed on the exceptional profits they derive from the crisis. Spain is particularly exposed to sudden movements in the energy markets, which account for 11% of its price index.

UK relaunches coal-fired power plants

The United Kingdom is particularly dependent on natural gas for its electricity production, and it imports 50% of its consumption. This fragility went so far as to energize its power supply network, which prompted the government to revive the activity of several coal-fired power stations. A big step backwards in this country which has set itself the goal of 2024 to definitively phase out energy from thermal coal. The rise in gas prices was aggravated here by two related phenomena: a fire that reduced its electricity interconnection with France, and a weakening of the north wind in September, which shut down the wind turbines. These now produce a quarter of the kingdom’s electricity, when the weather is not lacking. As winter approaches and demand is expected to increase further, several small energy suppliers have already gone out of business, while factories are shut down for lack of cost. A domino effect is feared, in an already very tense context of shortages of raw materials and labor.

Italy puts its hand in its pocket

In Italy, Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced a series of measures at a total cost of 3 billion euros to cushion the dizzying rise in prices. According to him, this is the only way to prevent “electricity prices will increase by 40% in the next quarter, and gas prices by 30%”. The government has in effect removed “infrastructure costs”, which in Italy are added to gas and electricity bills. Without a nuclear power plant for over thirty years, Italy is very dependent on gas, which represents 35 to 40% of its energy consumption.

And in France ?

France’s dependence on gas is certainly less, since it represents around 15% of its primary energy consumption. The government has however opted for an “energy check” of 100 euros, which will be paid in December to six million French households. The European Union has promised to list the measures that member states can take while respecting competition rules, a reaction deemed insufficient for the countries most affected, some of which like Spain are calling for a summit.

On the same subject

The most read articles Pass of arms between Marion Maréchal and Marine Le Pen about Eric Zemmour LIVE – Covid-19: hospitalizations down 12% over one week Winter tires or compulsory chains: here is the map of the departments concerned What are Eric Zemmour and Marion Maréchal doing in Hungary? 230,000 euros in damages for a failed haircut

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.