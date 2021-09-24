Getting started – Peugeot 308 SW plug-in hybrid: more comfort and a new infotainment

9

Handling // Available as a compact sedan and station wagon, the Peugeot 308 is getting a makeover. New design, infotainment supposed to be more ergonomic and plug-in hybrid powertrain are on the program. Will she be a worthy heiress?

Peugeot has unveiled its third version of the 308, a compact sedan also available in station wagon and Sport Wagon (SW). In our opinion, whatever the bodywork, it turns out to be quite successful with aggressive lines embellished with numerous “folds” which give relief. In addition to the exterior facelift, the interior has benefited from a total overhaul, the result being less flashy than its cousin DS 4 whose platform is common.

All versions (petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid) are available as station wagons (+1000 €).

We got started with the station wagon version in a plug-in hybrid engine (225 hp) on the small mountainous roads of the hinterland of Cannes. We were thus able to verify whether the 308 was part of the line of sharp lionesses. Whatever you think, the physique plays a lot, especially with this monstrous chrome grille that catches all eyes. Another effect of style, the famous luminous fangs whose design seems to have been inspired by a saber-toothed tiger.

This grille is reminiscent of Audi’s Singleframe.

The visit continues with a dynamic profile where the folds of the bodywork bring a ball of nerves side to the fenders and rear, as well as inclined LED lights reminiscent of the scratches of a… lion. The receding roofline ends with a steeply angled rear window topped with a spoiler. As a result, access to the rear seats requires passengers to bend a little – but less than in the sedan.

The 308 SW benefits from an electric tailgate, which is not the case on all versions.

Break requires, the dimensions are somewhat XXL. Thus, the 308 SW takes 6 cm more in length compared to the old version to display 4.64 m. However, the width remains the same (1.85 m), while we lose 2 cm in height (1.44 m). As for the wheelbase, it does not move at 2,732 m.

Despite larger rear doors, passengers will have to lower their heads a bit.

Although larger, the habitability does not change much, especially in the rear seats where the headroom is correct and the legroom a little larger than on the sedan. We regret the disappearance of the panoramic glass roof of the old 308, replaced by a classic roof which darkens the rear space. Only front passengers are entitled to a sunroof. The plug-in hybrid engine reduces the boot volume by 10%, offering 548 l to 1547 l seats folded (40/20/40). The thermal station wagon version is more generous: 608 to 1634 l. On the other hand, it is impossible to fold down the front passenger seat, which would have allowed the carrying of long objects, as on the Renault Mégane IV Estate E-Tech Plug-in.



… Offers a double floor to store cables and other accessories.



Because of the battery, the trunk loses 10% of its volume, but … enlarge

Virtual and customizable i-cockpit and i-Toggles The interior has been the subject of some attention with materials pleasant to the touch, including fabrics and plastics – rather good quality – painted here and there. On the other hand, the driver seems to have been more pampered than his passenger with a dashboard turned towards him.

A cabin worthy of German premiums.



We find the i-cockpit composed of three inseparable elements: the famous ultra-compact steering wheel around a hexagonal hub with two flats, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster (diagonal of 25.40 cm, definition of 1920 x 720px) behind the steering wheel and a capacitive touchscreen that is also 10 inches in size. A digital screen ruler specially designed for the 308 is introduced. It incorporates six touch controls, the famous i-Toggles formerly called toggle switches (metal) or piano keys. They are customizable, apart from the first Home key, by transforming into direct access (address, favorite radio station, favorite phone number, etc.).

I-Toggles become customizable touch keys.

The infotainment was designed as a smartphone slab with a multitude of screens (up to five) customizable, but not very responsive, except when entering a sub-menu. Good point, however, for the ergonomics which allows non-high-tech enthusiasts to configure the Peugeot in their image or mood.

Ergonomics are getting closer and closer to a smartphone. Optionally, you can customize the driver’s handset or the central screen.

The Hey Peugeot assistant is activated by voice or from the multifunction steering wheel. In addition to the endless orders “I’m cold”, “I am hot”, “Put on that radio”, our voice assistant is able to find a restaurant, a doctor or charging stations. On the other hand, we would have liked a little more details, especially on the weather. Indeed, when asked “What is the weather today”, the answer corresponds to time T. Quid a forecast for the hour or the day? Finally, this Peugeot incorporates four USB-C sockets, the mirroring wireless (CarPlay and Android Auto), an induction charger (15 W) and the possibility of simultaneously connecting two phones via Bluetooth.

The driving position is oriented towards the driver.

The 10-inch instrument cluster is also customizable by pressing the left stalk switch. Thus, you can highlight the traditional speed and load meters, navigation, current driving aids or a mix of everything. To remain clearly visible, it is necessary to lower the steering wheel or adjust the seat to the high position – not ideal for people over 6 feet tall. In the low position and the steering wheel raised, said instrument cluster is partly concealed.

A simple press on the left-hand control unit changes the display of the instrument panel.

The right-hand control unit displays a window or a pop-up on the handset. It provides information at any time on average consumption, mileage and remaining range. This pop-up system also appears when the GPS navigation indicates that it is necessary to exit at a particular junction. Practice ! A plug-in hybrid engine If the 308 is offered with petrol (PureTech) and diesel (BlueHDi) engines of 110 and 130 hp, a plug-in hybrid version of 180 and 225 hp is also available, our test model being the 225 hp plug-in hybrid.

The 308 SW PHEV comes standard with a 3.7 kW single-phase charger and, as an option, a 7.4 kW single-phase charger.

Under the hood, we find the 1.6 l 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit developing 180 hp coupled to an 81 kW (110 hp) electric motor, itself powered by a 12.44 kWh battery. The assembly is integrated into an eight-speed automatic transmission (AT-8). As for autonomy, Peugeot announces 58-59 km (combined cycle WLTP) in pure electric. Note that the fuel tank contains only 40 l.

A blue LED indicates to pedestrians that we are electric.

The advantage of a plug-in hybrid vehicle is that it can drive electrically for as long as possible (on condition of having a full battery). The start of our 308 is therefore done in pure electric without any noise. Good to know, it is possible to drive in all-electric or in hybrid, knowing that one passes from one to the other smoothly. In town, the Peugeot 308 SW is easy to drive despite its size. On the other hand, on the winding roads of the Cannes hinterland, it lacks a little dynamism. You can feel the vehicle’s 1.6 t and the steering, a bit heavy, requires you to stay focused, especially when it comes to tackling downhill corners. This is where we would have liked to take advantage of a regenerative system in freewheel mode rather than regenerative braking – which lacks bite – which can be accentuated by mode B.

A graph makes it possible to visualize the consumption and what is recovered during braking.