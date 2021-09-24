“Go get liposuction”: Sylvie Ortega and Eryl Prayer vulgar and freewheeling on the set of TPMP

This Thursday, September 23, Eryl Prayer and Sylvie Ortega once again got carried away on the Touche plateau not at my post. A scene that shocked the chroniclers.

The evening of this Thursday, September 23 was placed under the sign of reconciliation in Do not touch My TV. And for good reason, Cyril Hanouna celebrated his 47 years! A nice opportunity to try to repair all those who have argued lately on the set. Among them, the explosive duo: Eryl Prayer and Sylvie Ortega ! Indeed, those close to Loana did not stop arguing last season during their visit to the show. Guests once again on the set, the double of Elvis Presley and the former companion of Ludovic Chancel had, once again, somewhat difficult to communicate.

Indeed, from the first minutes of their conversation, the tone is raised. Cyril Hanouna asked Sylvie Ortega if she was ready to be reconciled: “So Eryl it’s great, I went to all his concerts he had planned this summer. It was sublime, I had a blast every night”, she said with great irony, without answering the question of the host, who then posed the question to Eryl Prayer: “Well, seeing how it starts there, it’s going to be hard”.

“Do you want to attack the physical?”

A sentence that Sheila’s former daughter-in-law did not appreciate, since she immediately got carried away: “You got old! It’s the tour … The banana, there I think it’s a loss of hair, you put everything in front of”, she launches on the set of TPMP. An attack that made his interlocutor jump: “Me on the other hand, I don’t have big ears and will make you liposuction the c ** in Turkey. Eh Dumbo. You want to attack the physical one? We will attack the physical one”. The names of birds followed, very vulgar words, who shocked the chroniclers on the set. Sylvie Ortega even got up to go face Eryl Prayer face to face. Cyril Hanouna was forced to intervene to calm all these beautiful people. Surreal scenes.

