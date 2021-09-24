Google is full of new functions

Nearby Share, facial control of the smartphone, private folder in Google Photos, the firm has announced a slew of new features to come on Android, without the need to upgrade to Android 12.

While the release of Android 12 is expected for next month, Google has just been full of announcements of new features planned for its operating system. Particularity of these, they are not related to the release of Android 12 and will also be offered on previous versions of Google’s mobile OS.

This Thursday, it is thus a slew of new features related to Android, Android Auto or various applications of the publisher that have been put forward by Google.

The first of these concerns a novelty that will also arrive on Android 12: control of the smartphone interface using the face. This function, which will be of particular interest to people with reduced mobility, allows you to create shortcuts that can be triggered with certain facial expressions. It is in fact based on the Camera Switches function of the Android accessibility suite, but also on Project Activate. “Project Activate is a new application that simplifies communication and your expression in the moment. You can use facial expressions and eye movements to activate preset actions », says Google.





The Gboard keyboard and Google Photos will also be entitled to some new features. The first will thus benefit from 1,500 additional stickers based on the Kitchen Emoji function, which allows you to create images by merging two emojis. Google will also simplify the copy and paste on its keyboard to separate the elements of a block of text if several important information has been copied. On the side of Google Photos, the firm will add a function already present on Pixel smartphones: the locked folder. This folder will allow you to store private photos and videos, protected by a password. The contents of the folder will also not appear in the general gallery of Google Photos, or in the galleries of your other applications.

Better control of Android TV and Nearby Share

Google also announced more control for Google TV or Android TV on the smartphone, as well as easier management of reminders through Google Assistant. It will thus be possible to ask the voice assistant to read all the reminders so that they can list them for you. The Nearby Share function, which is an alternative to AirDrop on Android, will also add a layer of protection with new visibility settings. You will be able to better choose who around you can send you files, whether it is only your contacts, everyone or no one.

Finally, Google has also announced some new features for Android Auto. We can notably mention the management of the professional account to access the appointments present only on a calendar, or an update of Waze on Android Auto. The navigation application will indeed benefit from a new interface with a night mode and a highlighting of the map and directions.

These different features will be offered to all Android smartphones in the coming weeks. Google, however, has not specified which versions of Android will be entitled to this or that new feature.