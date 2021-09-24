great emotion for the farewell to René Malleville

Disappeared last Sunday at the age of 73, the famous OM supporter René Malleville was buried this Friday in Marseille. Large crowds attended his funeral.

A great sun, sky and white swimsuits, and a strong emotion. Five days after the disappearance of René Malleville, at the age of 73, perhaps up to a thousand people gathered this Friday in and around the parish of Saint-Miter, in the 13th arrondissement of Marseille, to say goodbye to this emblematic supporter of OM.

Some flowers in the colors of the Marseille club have been filed, such as jerseys – including one signed by the current players and flocked Malleville – and the replica of the Champions League offered by the Tapie family. A register was signed by those who knew him near or far.

Funeral of René Maleville © DR

His first name has been chanted

“Little, René worried us because he was shy and too reserved,” said his older sister during the ceremony. “He has caught up well since! René was generous in the image of Marseille. He is an artist, he must leave this parish under your applause”, continued the priest in charge of the ceremony.





The first name of the supporter to the incomparable banter was then chanted at length as the coffin took the direction of Saint-Pierre cemetery.

The funeral of René Malleville © FG

Thursday, Olympique de Marseille had the pain to learn of the disappearance of another of its faithful, Clément, present Wednesday evening in Angers and killed in a road accident on the way back. Before morning training on Friday, OM players and staff respected a minute of silence to pay tribute to him.