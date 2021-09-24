Guardians of the Galaxy: an explosive extract to learn all about the powers of the five heroes

In a little over a month, the next Marvel game, under the leadership of the Endos Montreal teams, will take you to the four corners of the galaxy in good company. Moreover, as we discover our five heroes, we tell ourselves that the journey may be as funny as it is eventful. However, the latter know much more how to fight than to entertain the gallery as this extract proves.

As announced a few days ago, the Guardians of the Galaxy game is on track to arrive on our consoles and PC on October 26, since it recently went “gold”., that is to say that the development of the game has come to an end and that the process of distributing the game will be able, little by little, to be put in place.

Pleasant news for this title that we discovered, even recently, through a fairly substantial extract where we were presented with the plot of the game and the events that led the Guardians of the Galaxy to form. Thus, we could better understand the purpose of their training: namely to thwart the plans and actions of the Universal Church of Truth, a mysterious organization.

Today, it is the senior gameplay director himself, Patrick Fortier, who speaks for comment on some passages of the game in order to lift the veil on the skills of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon and Groot and to illustrate the synergy between our five heroes during the clashes. Although only Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, is controlled and the other members of the Guardians act autonomously, they will listen to your instructions and employ devastating techniques to get rid of your attackers.





In addition, each of them has a specificity : Rocket and his arsenal of weapons will be very useful for defeating large groups of enemies; Groot, thanks to his stature, will be somehow the group’s shield since it will be able to hinder enemies to better deal them a fatal blow, but also to revive you in the event of a hard blow; Drax, He is the group’s tank since he will always be on the front line to ring the bell for enemies and make your job easier; finally, Gamora bECOMES a real fury on the battlefield and only mouth isolated targets.

As the leader of the group, you play as Star-Lord who has a more balanced and varied profile. : it will be as useful in close combat as it is at a distance. His abilities allow him to move more easily during clashes and gain height in order to study the situation and his powers will strengthen over the course of the adventure that begins. on October 26 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and Switch (in Cloud version).