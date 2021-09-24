Hairdressers warn of dye allergies after contracting Covid-19

British hairdressers report that some of their clients, those who have contracted the coronavirus, have shown signs of allergic reactions (rashes and burns) to hair dye

Hairdressers across the UK have alerted scientists to a possible link between new allergies on the scalp, ears, neck, throat and coronavirus. Clients reportedly came to dye their hair and came out with severe allergies. The common point between these people, they had all contracted Covid-19, according to information relayed by the BBC.

A change in our immune system

Scientists at Imperial College London are currently investigating how the coronavirus could change our immune system in the same way as other diseases. Immunology professor Danny Altmann explains that the coronavirus could well improve but also weaken our immune system and thus be either protected or more vulnerable to allergies, for example.

Gemma, a hair salon client, had a reaction to hair dye although she had been using the same for over ten years. She also contracted Covid-19 earlier in 2021. The hair salon she visits regularly claims to have seen four other clients with the same problem. They too had contracted Covid-19 and had allergic reactions to hair dye. Stacey, Gemma’s hairstylist, explains that she “had heard of several allergic reactions in other hair salons. It was seeing these skin reactions on Gemma that made me say it was something serious ”.





From now on, the association which represents hairdressers and beauticians has warned professionals about the dangers that these reactions could have on customers but also the repercussions on salons. The association requested that allergological tests be carried out on customers beforehand in order to avoid any legal action in the event of a new accident.