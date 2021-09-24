Harold Hessel makes a surprising confidence regarding his departure from a Closed Case

France 2 probably did not expect such success when it launched Affaire Conclue in August 2017. Yet the program hosted by Sophie Davant met with triumph. Initially followed by only 334,000 viewers on average, it sometimes brought together up to more than two million followers. A success that the channel owes primarily to its innovative concept, inspired by a German program, but also to its casting. Whether it is Caroline Margeridon, Julien Cohen or Alexandra Morel, all of them have played a role in the meteoric rise of the show by virtue of their personality.

This is also the case of Pierre-Jean Chalençon, who however chose to bow out in June 2020. In the midst of controversy after posing with the comedian Dieudonné on the birthday of Jean-Marie Le Pen, he had announced himself to withdraw. However, he said in the process that his departure had already been decided long before. “I had to go. I was tired of being behind a counter playing the parrot. I was no longer having fun,” he had justified himself to Télé-Loisirs.





Since then, Pierre-Jean Chalençon has known other controversies, in particular that of illegal dinners, and became persona non grata on France 2. A few months ago, he was even surprised not to have been questioned by Stéphane Bern for an issue of Secrets d’histoire devoted to Napoleon Bonaparte, his specialty. But if it is not visibly lacking in the public service, it is clear that it (…)

