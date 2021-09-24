Harry Potter star actor Tom Felton rushed to Ryder Cup

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

The organizers did not give more details on the causes of his discomfort.

Actor Tom Fleton, aka Draco Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ series, was evacuated from the Whistling Straits golf course on Thursday during a gala tournament on the eve of the Ryder Cup in the United States.

The organizers of the tournament, stage of the PGA tour, announced that the British actor had been taken to hospital without giving more details on his state of health or on the causes of the incident.





“No other clarification can be made”

“In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Game, actor and musician Tom Fleton suffered a medical incident on the course while competing for Europe,” the US PGA said in a statement. “He was taken to the local hospital for treatment. No other clarification can be provided ”.

Tom Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was evacuated on a cart. He teamed up with Finnish NHL hockey player Teemu Selanne against former hockey player Mike Eurzione and former ice skater Dan Jansen in this celebrity tournament.

Tom Felton rose to prominence as Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter’s rival in the film adaptations of the famous literary saga.