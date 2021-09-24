“He didn’t bring me what I lacked”

Brigitte Bardot confided in our colleagues from Parisian on the arrival of his only son in his life in 1960. An event that the activist has always badly accepted.
In the early 1960s, Brigitte Bardot was just 26 years old when she gave birth to her only son, born from her relationship with Jacques Charrier. A difficult test for the actress who saw her career take another turn thanks to And God created the woman : “When Nicolas was born in 1960, the hysteria around me (…) There was no privacy. It was terrible. I associated the birth of my son with this trauma. And it was Nicolas who bore the consequences“confides Brigitte Bardot, admitting to having”never had a maternal instinct“as she explained in the columns of the magazine Point of view in 2020. Still not recovered from the arrival of Nicolas in her life, she confides in The Parisian dated Friday, September 24, 2021 that his birth was a burden.
Brigitte Bardot prefers animals that are “his reason for living“
Very involved in the animal cause, Brigitte Bardot does not hide that animals are her only priority to date: “It was by giving my life to improve the life of animals that it took on meaning“, she explains to Parisian. She continues: “I work hard, no matter what, every day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, my birthday … Absolutely every day that the good Lord does, I am there for the animals. I’m gonna be 87, and that’s my reason for living“. However, the actress is not alone. She has a son Nicolas who himself had children. Interested by this conclusion, the journalist reminds her that she is well surrounded: “This is not your only reason for living …“, he suggests. But the interviewee confirms that it is.
“Can’t say this kid came at the right time“
Brigitte Bardot may be Nicolas’ mother and also a grandmother, so her family members don’t seem to be as important as her animal friends. “I had a child, but it cannot be said that this child, the poor one, came at the right time and brought me what I lacked“, she explains. The movie star felt very lonely when she became a mother:”I lacked a lot of support, I lacked parents, people who help me to live. I didn’t have that“Words that are hard to take for Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, who has not seen his mother for several years already.