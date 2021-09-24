he has fangs, even on occasion!

As with all important models on the market, we have dedicated an article “second hand” to the second generation Peugeot 2008.

And the results were final. The discounts, after 6 months of marketing, and the arrival of the first demonstration or management models, were very low. While the best offers could reach -15%, the average price reductions were mostly between -9% and -12%, or even -3% for the e-2008.

Not really what to encourage rushing on the models available at the time. And we advised you to be patient.

Exactly, after now almost 2 years of marketing, what is it? Does the 2008 continue to present stratospheric prices on occasion? Or, as might be expected, has the growing supply and competition between sellers lowered their claims? Unless the interest of buyers has fallen, mechanically lowering the odds?

The purpose of this article is precisely to answer these questions. For this, we used the same method as for our article: peeling the advertisements in order, comparing the prices displayed with the prices of new products (we always add a few thousand euros to take into account the options subscribed), and calculation of the real discount.

We put it against the theoretical discount of a general model, that is to say in the present case – 25% on average the first year and – 18% the second. Thus, the first models, those from the end of 2019 / beginning of 2020, should mathematically be displayed at a little less than 40% below the price of new (say between – 35% and – 38%). And those between 6 months and a year, the 2021 models, from -18 to -19%.

Is that the case ? Let’s see that, depending on the engines and the finishes.

The oldest models keep a hallucinating rating!

Of course, the oldest models display higher prices and discounts than the models of maximum 6/7 months that we studied in June 2020. Fortunately, moreover. But it goes down very, very slowly, and there are few good deals.

Thus, a 1.2 Puretech 100 Active model, the typical entry level, is at best – 23% for a model of 18 months and less than 20,000 km, and on average only – 10 / – 11%. Theoretically, it should be around – 30%!

With the same engine, an Allure finish is best at -20% for a 2020 model, but on average at -9%. Most models have few kilometers however, less than 10,000 or even less than 6,000 km.

For a Puretech 130 with the Allure finish, the cheapest 2020 models are at -21%, but on average the discount is -11 to -12%, whether in manual gearbox or EAT8 automatic. And good to note, the 2021 models are not more expensive, and some occasions 0 km either. These are the ones to be favored, of course.

With a high GT Line finish, the best deals are at -22% but the average discount remains stuck under 13%. It’s incredible.

In diesel, that’s another story. The 1.5 BlueHDI 100 in Allure finish, for example, is from – 31%. But the average remains much worse for the 2020 models, with – 15% of discount compared to the new price.

In the 130 hp version and in the GT Line EAT8 finish, there are rare 2020 models that catch the – 26%, but they sometimes display more than 30,000 km. On average, it’s rather – 15%, with 2021 models, sometimes not more expensive than 2020.











The “recent occasions” still as expensive as during our first survey

For their part, the models aged today from 6 to 8 months, are selling for as dear as their counterparts of the same age 15 months ago, when our first publication “comes second hand”. Thus, and for the record, we find the best offers around – 15%, but the average is rather at – 7/8%, and some copies are displayed on occasion almost at the price of new (but they are probably loaded with options, so there is still a discount).

The case of the e-2008 is always a little apart, as we had already said. The ecological bonus from which it benefits in nine immediately reduces the first prices on occasion. But if we subtract this bonus from the price of new, the discounts are very low. They were – 9.5% at most in our first article, and on average – 2%. Or almost nothing.

Today, the 6 to 8 month models are a little less expensive, to within a few%, or – 11.5% max and – 5% on average.

And the now oldest models, those from early 2020, show the best bonus prices taken into account of -20%, and on average, the discount is -12.5%. It should be between – 35 and – 38%, as for thermals. And the mileage is not higher than average, with many models, even 2020, under 10,000 km.

We therefore realize, once again, that electric models are on the rise.

THE BALANCE SHEET

The exercise is interesting. Redoing a study of the second-hand market, 15 months after the first, should reveal discounts amounting to ten%. However, concerning this second generation 2008, it is not! It is even quite amazing. Thus, the maximum discounts, for the oldest and mileage models, are worthy of the most requested premium models! That is to say ridiculously weak. In this period of time, the best offers have gained 15%, no more, and it is only first prices in advertisements that remain rare. The average haircuts remain at levels which should be those of 6-month-old cars, while they have 18! The diesels are a special case. Losing speed, these models are discounting faster, but without respecting the theoretical mathematical discounts either. As for the e-2008, they are also very expensive, confirming that the “EV” will continue to have high values ​​for a long time.

But to conclude with this 2008, let’s just say that if you want one on occasion, it will have to pay the price.





