“he is bluffing” “exceptional”, the performance of Michaël Youn in the mini-series of TF1 amazes tweeters

Runaway, the new mini-series of TF1 whose broadcast began this Thursday, September 23, 2021, evokes the prostitution of minors. A serious theme which Michaël Youn took hold in particular, who plays the father of the heroine. With great success, if we are to believe the tweeters, very pleasantly surprised by his performance.

This Thursday, September 23, 2021, TF1 broadcast the first episode of Runaway, a mini-series on the theme of underage prostitution. A difficult subject declined in six episodes and carried by famous actors, like Sylvie Testud, Michaël Youn or Julie Depardieu, and guests like Arié Elmaleh and Yseult. This first evening set the scene, by setting up the descent into hell of Léa, a 16-year-old teenager at the start without history, interpreted by Romane Jolly. Betrayed by her friends and in the midst of a crisis of emancipation, the young dance enthusiast has a bad encounter: that of an older man who manipulates her. Because of him, she will sink into prostitution and violence …





Very quickly on twitter, a craze was felt, especially about the performance of Michaël Youn. Many tweeters were pleasantly surprised to find the unmanageable ex-host of the Morning live in this dramatic register and found it very convincing in the role of Léa’s father. The muscular scene during which he severely reframe his daughter who had run away even literally amazed them.

Internet users also appreciated the sequence during which the father sings the tube Candlestick of Sia fully in her car, convinced that she is up to date with music and that she knows the lyrics. A scene of complicity between the father and the daughter that they considered particularly realistic …

And the same cannot be said of all the sequences. During the first episode, Léa and her friends plan a trip to Amsterdam, with the agreement of their parents. If Léa can not finally be in the game due to lack of budget, her two best friends and her boyfriend go there by bus. On the spot program: bar, parties and drugs. On the blue bird social network, Internet users were incredulous: which parents let their children make this type of trip at 16?

